M5s, Pd and Leu vote against the government opinion: the majority splits on the former Ilva

The Government risked being beaten on an amendment M5S to the From the price-cutters which aimed to suppress paragraph 2 of article 10 of the provision which, in essence, provides for the transfer of funds to Acciaierie d’Italia from the resources allocated to remediation.

Reportedly, the Government was against the proposal but the senators M5S they insisted on the vote: the amendment was rejected with 14 votes in favor and 14 against and three abstentions. With the majority split: M5S, Leu and Pd in favor while Lega and FI spoke out against and Senator Mauro Maria Marino of Iv abstained, as did the two senators of FdI. Andrea de Bertoldi he remarked that the abstention of FdI “shows plastically that on the issues that count the majority is split”.

Parliamentary sources of majority they noted that the M5S amendment was not among those ‘agreed’ in the meeting and that the request to vote for it, however, risked opening a ‘Pandora’s box’ of voting on proposals from individual groups.

For its part, Mario Turco (M5S), notes in a note that “despite the favorable vote of M5s, Pd and Leu, the amendment of the 5 Star Movement, signed by me, to the price-cutting decree on the abrogation of the government proposal to transfer the resources destined for the reclamation of the Taranto area for the production activity of Steelworks of Italy.

The vote of the center-right, which prevented the suppression of the proposed transfer of funds, comes the day after the sentence of the ECHR which highlights the lack of environmental remediation by the State, in the production site of the former Ilva. It is – he remarks – yet another slap in the face of the city of Taranto.

“The truth about the Ilva amendment blitz of M5S to the Dl price cutters is that the Grillini tried to send it under the Government “. Marino states this in a note.” On that amendment – he reports – there was the Government’s contrary opinion, the agreement was not to resubmit it, but the electoral frenzy it is too much and aims to stimulate an authoritative government like that of Draghi in order to get back in the polls.

As always, behind the headlines, whether they are on the waste-to-energy plants in Rome or on theIlva of Taranto there is very little authenticity from the M5S who go forward from flag to flag, sometimes chased by the Democratic Party on slippery ground. Without paying the slightest attention to achieving real goals. We are with Draghi and we renew our confidence in the choices of an Executive with its head on its shoulders, not lost in the polls “.

