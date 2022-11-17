Arcelor Mittal, four-hour strike on Monday 21 November



Rome – The metalworkers’ unions have proclaimed a four-hour strike for Monday 21 November in all the group’s plants. The announcement came from Fim, Fiom and Uilm at the end of the meeting at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy on the future of Acciaierie d’Italia.

Liguria is also at the top

The Liguria Region also participated in the summit convened by Minister Adolfo Urso after the announcement of the suspension until next January of 145 contractors due to “surviving and further circumstances”.

And the Councilor for Economic Development of the Liguria Region, Andrea Benveduti, points the finger at the company, defining the operation unacceptable: “The announcement by Acciaierie d’Italia to suspend the activity of 145 contractor companies is unacceptable: for this is appropriate to know the real intentions of the group to protect all those workers who have been left in a professional and human limbo for too long”.

“For an industrialized country like Italy in which the steel supply chain has always played a strategic role, we have long hoped for the definition of an industrial plan in which wealth, such as the former Ilva, can consolidate and develop into a perspective of renewed technology that combines due attention to the environment with equally due attention to work and development – says Benveduti – We are confident that the new government will be able to change course on these issues, compared to the failed choices of the past, with a modern definition of strategic priorities for companies that must follow criteria of national interest rather than pure finance”.

Protests in conjunction with the summit

At the same time as the summit in Rome, at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, on Acciaierie d’Italia, formerly Ilva, the CGIL, UIL and Usb unions called in Taranto, starting at 11, by the trade union delegates of Acciaierie of Italy and of the contract together with the Ilva workers in extraordinary administration, a garrison in front of the business concierge of Acciaierie d’Italia.