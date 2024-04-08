Ex-Ilva, Palombella: “Increasingly worrying situation”

Two weeks have now passed since the last meeting between the government, commissioners and union representatives. In the meantime, apart from the transfer of 150 million euros from the former Ilva, subject to extraordinary administration, to the commissioners of Acciaierie d'Italia for the maintenance activities of the plants, considered by the unions a “drop in the bucket”, little has changed . During the last meeting in Rome, at the end of March, the workers' representatives were informed that within a month the commissioners of Acciaierie d'Italia would present the industrial plan. The government had also committed to intervening to implement further income support measures, in addition to those already in place. But what has actually changed in the meantime? La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno asked Rocco Palombella, general secretary of Uilm.



“Everything is silent. Since the last meeting in Rome, nothing has changed in these 15 days. Indeed, the situation has become increasingly worrying. Although in March there were signs of greater availability on the part of the commissioners, the substantive situation and prospects for the future remained unchanged”, states Palombella. Although the government has allocated 150 million for maintenance, Palombella underlines that the economic and financial situation remains critical without the bridge loan provided by the European Union. Furthermore, the TAR ruling which called into question the contract for the pre-reduced train, known as “Dri”, added further complications. The Lecce Regional Administrative Court accepted the appeal presented by Danieli, canceling the entire process which last year saw the awarding of the contract by Dri of Italy to Paul Wurth for a value of approximately one billion euros.

“With respect to the industrial plan, there is nothing new. Although it was announced for mid-April, we have reached this point without changes. We are in a total stalemate, which is extremely worrying. We know that the situation in the Taranto plants is dramatic and we have received confirmation of our concerns, but we would like to know the recovery plans”, adds Palombella. As for the plants, Palombella explains that two are not able to restart, blast furnace 1 is in the terminal phase and 4 is operating at reduced capacity, while hopes are now lost on 5. With an increase in workers on redundancy pay, the company seems oriented towards saving, while the plants remain at a standstill. “In these conditions, how can we plan the industrial future? We want work, we must not depend on social safety nets. The government must provide us with concrete answers”, concludes Palombella.