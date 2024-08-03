Ex Ilva, Palmisano (M5s): “‘Bridge’ loan? Harmful for health. New course moves away from green transition”

“With the recent ‘bridge’ loan to the Ex Ilva, the Meloni government is going against every principle of defense of environmental compatibility and protection of human health”. Valentina Palmisano declared, MEP of the 5 Star Movement, who presented, together with the other seven MEPs of his group, a formal question to the European Commission regarding the recent bridge loan of 320 million euros granted to Acciaierie d’Italia (formerly ILVA). “This financing, intended to relaunch the production of the Taranto steelworks, raises – he adds – serious concerns in terms of environmental sustainability and health protection”.

“With this new financing, Acciaierie d’Italia, – is highlighted in the question – will try to restart production by gradually reactivating four available blast furnaces that will continue to be fueled with the integral coal cycle. In short, the new course of the former Ilva continues to be distant from the objectives of the green transition and this happens by disregarding the ECHR rulings, as well as the recent CJEU ruling (C-626/22)”. The latest environmental findings of Arpa Puglia have confirmed the presence of pollutants harmful to health and the environment, despite production levels being at a minimum. “For this reason – reports Valentina Palmisano – we ask the European Commission if it believes that the industrial plan presented by Acciaierie d’Italia is compliant with the decarbonization objectives and timeframes of the Green Deal and complies with Directive 75/2010/EU on industrial emissions”. “Finally, we have asked the Commission to evaluate whether the AIA review of the Taranto settlement, which has expired and has not yet been renewed, must necessarily consider all the substances subject to emissions that are scientifically known to be harmful, in order to ensure – concludes the MEP – a high level of protection of the environment and human health in accordance with the precautionary principle ex.art. 191 TFEU and the DNSH principle”.