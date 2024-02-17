Rome – The Democratic Party deputy and former Minister of Labour, Andrea Orlandopresented a question to the Chamber addressed to the Minister of Business, Adolfo Urso, to ask what actions the government intends to take to guarantee the productivity of the former Ilva plant in Cornigliano, which has fallen to 20 percent of the overall capacity, and safety on the work, as requested by the unions.

“The Acciaierie d'Italia plant in Genoa, which employs 985 direct employees, is of fundamental strategic importance for the economic fabric of the city and is specialized in the production of galvanized steel and tinplate. The production of galvanized steel at the Genoa Cornigliano plant went from 399 thousand tonnes in 2022 to 287 thousand tonnes in 2023; tinplate production has fallen to just 79 thousand tons compared to a production capacity of 220 thousand tons per year. Due to Acciaierie d'Italia's inability to pay before delivery, the company that supplied the chromic acid, necessary for the production of tinplate, suspended supplies, and this caused the shutdown of a production line at the plantcausing the factory to currently work at 20% of its production capacity. The demand for tinplate, fundamental for the food industry, has not decreased at all on the market and this makes the suspension of production even more damaging for the Ligurian plant. Furthermore, the safety work on the plant has been interrupted and this situation of general neglect generates serious risks for the safety of workers in carrying out their duties. Therefore, we ask to know whether the Government appears to be aware of what has been reported and what actions it is implementing or intends to activate promptly to guarantee the continuity of the can cycle, and whether safety measures for the Acciaierie d plant are also envisaged. 'Italy of Genoa Cornigliano, as repeatedly requested by the trade unions”.