Ex Ilva, 15 expressions of interest on the table. Urso: “Collapse avoided”

Nothing “collapse” for thesteel mill Of Taranto: on the government’s table have arrived “Expressions of interest from 15 actors international and national, some of which have presented an event for the entire production asset and others for some incomplete parts of the assets”, announced the Minister of Made in Italy Enterprises Adolfo Ursospeaking on the sidelines of an event in Catania. The preliminary phase of the international tender for the former Ilva closed last night. According to the latest press leaks, there are several parties interested in the production hub: from the Japanese Nippol Steal Ukrainian style Metinvest, the indians of Vulcan Steel and Steel Montthe Canadians of Stelco but also the Italians of the group Marcegaglia.

From today, according to Minister Urso, “a new era begins phase where these companies will be able to access further information on the basis of which to build their industrial, financial, environmental and employment plans. And at the same time, if there were other interested parties they could still do so in roped party with these. And in any case it is always possible that others will accede to an expression of interest”. “I think that in the next few months they will define industrial plans that are competitive with each other and we will choose the one that will be best to guarantee the relaunch of the national steel industry and the green path of the former Ilva site which we believe could become the largest green steel site in Europe”, he added.

“We have taken over the destiny of what is the largest Italian steel hub at the end of February, when there were just 4 days’ supply of raw materials: if we had not done so, after a few days the last blast furnace would have been closed due to lack of raw materials and this would have led to the collapse”, remarked the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso. “In just 6 months the commissioners under our instructions managed to restore the full functionality of that blast furnace and to plan the opening of a second blast furnace in October of this year and a third earlier in the part of next year”, said Urso. “At the same time in these 6 months we have created the conditions, also with the bridging loan of the EU, for an international tender, the preliminary phase of which ended this evening”, concluded Urso.

Ex Ilva, Iaia (FdI): “The first transfers for the related industries are underway”

“As expected and as announced, the companies of the Ex Ilva supply chain, creditors of the company, which have the requirements set by law, are starting to receive the first transfers in the amount of 70 or 80% of what is due. We have kept his word data thanks to the 120 million made available by the National Government. For this, I thank our Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the entire Government and the extraordinary commissioners for the great commitment and attention paid to the city of Taranto and businesses”, he stated in a note Dario Iaia, FdI deputy and provincial president of the party in Taranto. “Let’s not forget, however – he adds – the attitude taken by the usual Taranto defeatists who spoke of a ‘state scam’. In reality the real scam, and not only in this case, was theirs, as when in 2015, with the government led by the Democratic Party, they did not allow recover one euro for the related companies. Only words and no facts. At this point, we hope that the Puglia Region does not do the same thing and instead takes action to keep the commitment made towards the induced by paying the remaining part”.