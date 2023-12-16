Genoa – New accident in the Acciaierie d'Italia steel plant of Genoa Cornigliano. The union delegates denounce the fall of a roll of steel, which only fortunately did not involve workers. While waiting for the shareholders' meeting of AdI, ArcelorMittal and Invitalia, scheduled for December 22, after the first three meetings did not produce any decisions, the working conditions of the group's factories are increasingly precarious, the union denounces, “due to the lack of maintenance ordinary and extraordinary to the systems”.

Armando Palombo, Fiom leader of the Cornigliano RSU, warns the company and government: “Enough chatter. If we suffer a serious injury or worse Cornigliano factory it will become a powder keg”

“Another dropped scroll, albeit in a no-go area. It is now becoming the habit. It happened to the automatic cart that evacuates the rolls from galvanizing exit 5. The hydraulic system failed, breaking a fitting. It's the third time this has happened in less than 10 days to the same cart, with spills of hydraulic oil, sometimes with large fountain jets – reports the RSU of the Genoese plant -. And yet other reports arrive from all departments to demonstrate the precariousness of the plant conditions in which we find ourselves working. This happens while the company offers us an absurd bonus if there are no more accidents, as if the occurrence or otherwise of the latter depends on our will. In reality, the accident rate per hours worked is continually growing. They are also trying to contain it with repressive systems, threatening disciplinary measures for colleagues who get hurt while working.”

The delegates remember the eye injury of a worker, a few days ago. The accident occurred while the worker was “working near moving parts of a plant, to make up for the lack of spare parts. This activity had been carried out by colleagues for several months, while everyone was aware of it, aware of the fact that this was the only way to continue production in the absence of the necessary spare parts. Likewise, in the utmost cynicism, the colleague was threatened with disciplinary action for not wearing the correct safety devices. The absurd thing is that everyone knows that for that activity, carried out close to moving parts, there could not have been adequate individual safety devices. It simply could not and should have been carried out in those conditions! Shame on you. These absurd remedies proposed by the company do not get to the heart of the problem, namely the shortage of spare parts which is endemic in the factory, given that no supplier is now willing to give credit to AdI. How long will they leave us in this condition? Is it possible that no one decides, while we continue to run risks to our health?”.

The union delegates invite “all colleagues not to work except in optimal conditions safety measures that are indicated in the operational practices and in the respective risk assessments. If in doubt, we urge workers to contact union delegates and/or safety representatives. Risking your health and physical integrity makes no sense. He never had any. And it will certainly not help to overcome this very long period of uncertainty which the government and the private partner are unable or unwilling to resolve.”