Mittal, the counteroffer to leave the former Ilva in a “peaceful” way

The decisive moment is approaching the former Ilva in view of the ultimatum sent by the government for the exit of ArcelorMittal's Indians which should take place by Wednesday 17 January. “As in a poker game, now the Indian Mittal group goes to see the opponent's cards, to find out if there is a game or if it is a bluff”, writes Repubblica.

To exclude Mittal from the shareholding, it is necessary to buy his shares and thus the idea has been leaked that the two parties are looking for a consensual solution, to avoid long legal disputes. “According to this scheme”, explains Repubblica, “Invitalia should buy 40% of Acciaierie d'Italia with Mef money which will be in Mittal's hands after the conversion into capital of the 680 million that the State paid at the beginning of 2023″.

And at this point, according to what Repubblica reports from sources close to the negotiations, Adytia Mittal said “I see”: make us a good offer and we'll leave. “The number that Mittal has in his head for 40% of you is around 400 million, even something less. How does this figure come out? The reference basis is the valuation of the company made by Enrico Laghi and verified by Kpmg at the end of 2020, on the occasion of the entry of Invitalia. The value of the equity at that date was 1.050 billion.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

