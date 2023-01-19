Ex-Ilva, Urso: “Let’s start a reindustrialization process”

Today’s table on the situation of the former Ilva “I think it could mark a good start because this table which will be permanent and continuous will accompany the path of industrial relaunch and environmental reconversion of the entire steel site with the connected plants also present in other regions”. The Minister of Enterprise said so Adolfo Urso at the end of the meeting with the company and the trade unions. The table, he added, will also and not only have “the purpose of signing a program agreement for the reindustrialization of the Taranto area, the port system, logistics, other industrial settlements”.

“Above all known as there has been a convergence that may appear unusual but all the more important in this field among the representatives of the regions concerned; Puglia, Liguria, the mayor of Taranto and I believe that finally the Italian system can be proposed as such, moreover also the productive forces and a large part of the unions have appreciated the effort that the government has made” he added bear. “A common path begins in which we are all moving in the same direction with the conviction – he underlined – that the Italian steel industry can truly represent a fundamental axis of the Italian and European industry and that Tarentum the largest iron and steel pole can be created over time, working every day and for several years green of Europe, a model for the entire planet”.

“The decree has just begun its journeyI told everyone that we are very respectful of Parliament, anyone who wants to make changes can do so there, obviously also the social and productive forces, we ourselves are available to listen to any improvements that are requested of us “said the minister. “I urged them to do it and for it – he specified – we convened the next table after a month to also listen to Parliament, in which session we will provide the guidelines of the program agreement and the company for its part will provide a time schedule that we will monitor for the industrial and productive relaunch of Tarentumfor its green conversion and for the safeguarding of the environmental standards that we have set ourselves”.

“The credit we have with the former Ilva amounted to 208 million at the end of December”. Snam CEO Stefano Venier said so during the press conference following the presentation of the 2022-2026 strategic plan.

