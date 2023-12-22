Former Ilva, without the necessary 320 million the Taranto steelworks risks closure

The ex's present Ilva is in the balance, now we don't even talk about it anymore future. We need a solution immediately to guarantee the continuity to the steelworks of Taranto. But the government and foreign ownership Arcelor Mittal they are unable to find an agreement that satisfies all parties. We're moving towards one head-on collision – we read in Repubblica – among the public shareholder, Invitalia (38%), and the private one, ArcelorMittal (62%), with the risk becoming increasingly greater of a commissionership. We need to clarify the future of the plants (there are some in the balance 20 thousand jobs) and on the decline in steel production, which this year will barely touch three million tons. Fiom Cgil, Fim Cisl and Uilm are waiting for the government decision which, however, continues to be postponed, leaving thousands of families in uncertainty.

Read also: Energy, gas on the rise and green transition at the post. But 2024 will be worse

Read also: Forza Italia: Moratti ready to take over Berlusconi's sureties? Rumors

The government's solution is called “Negotiated settlement of the crisis” to convince Mittal in the minority without legal disputes. But the resolution of capital increase of 320 million fell on deaf ears due to the absence of the councillors Invitalia. The Meloni government has studied three options. There is it nationalizationwith the unilateral conversion of the old Invitalia shareholder loan into capital shares and the rise, even if only temporary, in the majority of Acciaierie d'Italia.

Then there is the research – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – of a new foreign partner with which to replace Arcelor Mittal, capable of guaranteeing the difficult challenge of preserving the integral cycle and decarbonisation and capable of going against the second largest steel group in the world. Finally, there is the possibility that it will be found that the conditions for continuity no longer exist corporate and, therefore, there is the commissioning liquidation of the company and its own commissionershipwith a clear and painful break from the past preliminary to any complicated reconstruction of the company with new Italian shareholders, on a smaller model.

Former Ilva: new Acciaierie board of directors on the 28th for resolution on capital To be proposed to the meeting

“Following today's meeting work, Acciaierie d'Italia announces that a board of directors has been convened for next December 28th, with the aim of formulating a new resolution text to be proposed to the shareholders' meeting in support of the financial needs of the Company”. Acciaierie announced it in a note.

Subscribe to the newsletter

