Ex Ilva, carabinieri in the factory

The carabinieri of the Operational and Ecological Unit (Noe) of Lecce yesterday went to the offices and premises of the Taranto steel plant to follow up on an order for the acquisition of documents relating to emissions, in particular in the coke plant area and with respect to benzene, which was ordered by the public prosecutors Mariano Buccoliero and Francesco Ciardo.

The news is reported by the Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, relaunched by Ansa. The initiative is, as far as we know, part of an investigation which hypothesizes crimes of environmental pollution and dangerous throwing of things.

Subscribe to the newsletter

