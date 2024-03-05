Genoa – Climate of tension and protest announced for thearrival in Genoa of the Minister for Business Adolfo Urso. The minister's factory inspection is expected on Friday afternoon, and he will be in Cornigliano together with the commissioners of Acciaierie d'Italia, Giancarlo Quaranta, Davide Tabarelli and Giovanni Fiori.

The RSU delegates are on a war footing, denouncing the elimination of holidays caused by the commissionership and the substantial paralysis of all production lines, complaining of not getting a response to the request for a meeting with company top management.

“You can see the situation today in the Genoa plant all galvanizing lines stopped – write the union delegates –. Perhaps a restart is scheduled for next Thursday. The information is collected from the workers since all communication with the management is interrupted. The can line is stopped because it is still undergoing maintenance managed by Tenova. The staff is managed under the same conditions as the previous management, workers are placed on redundancy pay even when they ask for holidays. We will not accept losing our holidays accrued before February 20th and we know that a future insinuation about Acciaierie d'Italia, which is an empty box, would be equivalent to losing them. In addition to the damage of having seen holidays systematically transformed into redundancy pay days, now we should also suffer the mockery of losing accrued holidays and not used due to fault of the company. The management of the departments and staff is similar to that of the previous one – continue the delegates -. We have been denouncing this personnel management with all possible means for years. it's a situation that the government must unravel”.

On Friday, the factory RSU announces, “together with the workers we will protest to ask for this injustice to be remedied. All this while the empty departments are being cleaned in the factory to welcome the visit of the minister and the commissioners. We will not remain silent and immediately proclaim the state of agitation, we are ready for any action to assert our reasons”.