Ex-Ilva, Forty to the unions: “Production does not stop”

Commissioner Giancarlo Quaranta assures the unions: “The former Ilva does not stop”. It will take time (and money) to bring the plants back to acceptable production levels, but the intention is clear: priority to maintenance and then to relaunch. “Quaranta immediately committed himself to obtaining a clear picture of the situation of the plants. He has done so in these few days and will have to continue to do so. At the moment he is not able to indicate what interventions will be necessary and what the time program will be”, he said. declared the general secretary of Fiom Michele De Palma after the summit with the union representatives. But Brussels seems to be ready to offer support to the commissioner management of Quaranta – who will soon be joined by two other commissioners – cwith a bridge loan of 320 million euros, according to sources close to the matter, as reported by Il Giornale.



THEThe informal green light seems to have arrived on Sunday, when Business Minister Adolfo Urso met the Vice President of the European Commission in Copenhagen and Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager. Furthermore, it would be difficult for Italy not to get support for the steel industry, considering that France, Spain and Germany have already allocated funds for the decarbonization of their steel plants. The official announcement of the approval by Brussels could take place as early as today, when Urso will meet the unions, Quaranta and the commissioners of the company born from the first extraordinary administration at the prefecture of Taranto. During this summit, the situation will be taken stock of the situation, awaiting the verdict expected today from the Milan court on the declaration of insolvency of Acciaierie d'Italia, a crucial step.

Regarding production and the summit with the unions, Uilm secretary Rocco Palombella explained that “at the moment there is only one operational plant, blast furnace 4, but with a very limited production, and the raw materials warehouse is currently not able to support adequate production even for Blast Furnace 4. The objective is to return this plant to production levelsnormal production and then evaluate the other issues”.

The commissioner, joking about his surname which resembles the number forty, also discussed safety and the environment, underlining the importance of the decarbonisation already foreseen in the 2018 plan. However, greater financial support will be needed to support production, purchase raw materials, pay suppliers and group debts. It is estimated that maintaining a blast furnace requires between 40 and 45 million euros per month, excluding salaries, gas and maintenance, as well as 15 million per month for the transport of goods: a basic figure of around sixty million per month. Both Urso and Prime Minister Meloni reiterated the objective of making the extraordinary administration last as short as possiblewith the desire to attract private investors through public tender procedures to acquire the assets.

However, the government is likely to need to increase its financial commitment, and a new commissioner may be appointed to specifically manage financial aspects. It is expected that two new figures will arrive along with Quaranta: one with economic-legal skills and the other with experience in the industrial/sectoral sector. Among the names that have recently circulated are those of Alessandro Danovi (currently Ilva commissioner in extraordinary administration), Gianluca Brancadoro (legal close to Urso), Rocco Sabelli (president of Invitalia) and Carlo Mapelli (Polirai expert and member of the board of directors of Finarvedi).