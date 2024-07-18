Lucia Morselli investigated for criminal association

Criminal conspiracy aimed at pollution, environmental disaster and fraud against the State. This is the new accusation that the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Taranto has brought against the former CEO of Acciaierie d’Italia (formerly Ilva), Lucia Morselli, in the context of the investigation already underway. It concerns the management prior to the extraordinary administration, with the related receivership by Mimit. Extraordinary administration started last February. The investigation is led by the chief prosecutor Eugenia Pontassuglia with the deputy prosecutors Mariano Buccoliero and Francesco Ciardo. Together with the former CEO Morselli, the directors of Acciaierie, Francesco Alterio, Adolfo Buffo, Vincenzo Dimastromatteo and Alessandro Labile are also under investigation, among others. The news was reported this morning by “La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno”. Buffo, Labile and Dimastromatteo (in that order, under Morselli’s management, they were directors of the Quality and Environment and plant areas) had already been fired by the commissioner management which also proceeded to suspend the other AdI employees still in charge. The investigation had already started for the hypothesis of the crime of fraud against the State in relation to the CO2 quotas necessary for steel production. The Prosecutor’s Office contested that AdI had obtained free CO2 quotas in a greater quantity than it should have obtained. This was because, by falsifying the data and reports, it had declared a lower quantity of CO2 emissions, generating damages for the State of approximately half a billion euros.

Now this same investigation is enriched with other reasons and calls into question the lack of maintenance. Morselli and the other suspects allegedly failed to carry out maintenance on the pipes of the gas-coke distribution network present in the coke oven and by-products departments of the factory. This, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, would have generated “a significant compromise and deterioration of the air of the city of Taranto, determining a significant and measurable increase in the average annual, monthly, daily concentrations of benzene recorded by the air quality monitoring stations and those inside the plant”. Furthermore, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, the former management of AdI allegedly failed to maintain the efficiency of the “air pressurization and filtration systems serving operating machines and offices, thus exposing workers to high concentrations of carcinogenic, mutagenic, teratogenic substances”. The progression of benzene emissions, a carcinogenic pollutant, although they have never exceeded the legal threshold levels (5 micrograms per cubic meter of air as a monthly average), had already been reported by Arpa Puglia and the health authorities (Asl Taranto) in the last two years. And recently Arpa Puglia and Ispra have confirmed that the former Ilva is the main source of benzene emissions. While the lack of maintenance by the old AdI management has caused, according to the commissioners of Acciaierie, damage to the plants estimated at around one billion euros. The new investigation by the Taranto Public Prosecutor’s Office, with the expansion of the lines of investigation, comes to the fore exactly 12 years after (July 2012) the “Ambiente Svenduto” investigation by the same Public Prosecutor’s Office which led to arrests (at the time involving the Riva management, which was the owner and administrator of the steel factory) and the seizure of the plants. Investigation resulted in a trial concluded in May 2021 in the first instance (Court of Assizes) with many convictions and recently resumed in the second instance (Court of Assizes of Appeal), currently suspended and adjourned to mid-September. In recent weeks, the former CEO Morselli had also tried to insert himself into the passive state of Acciaierie, asking the commissioner management to recognize credits for 2 million euros, a request that however both the commissioners themselves and the Court of Milan have completely rejected. (