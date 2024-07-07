Ex Ilva, Urso: “A new table at Palazzo Chigi before mid-August”

A fourth enterprisewho comes from a country of G7would be interested in the fate of the former Ilva steelworks. The announcement comes directly from the Minister of Enterprise, Adolfo Ursowho explained that to the two Indian companies and the Ukrainians of Metinvest, “is added the hypothesis of a player who asked to visit the facilities“. A demonstration of interest that attests that “the major players have understood that the former Ilva steelworks can be revived, obviously with green technology“.

On the former Ilva steelworks “there is a meeting at the Ministry of Labour and there will be one at Palazzo Chigi before the August break, both to discuss with the unions the temporary use of the redundancy fund” and “to account for this process and the bridging loan that we asked to be authorized by the European Commission, in addition to the procedures that we are preparing to implement to assign the plants to the players who request them, on the basis of the industrial plans and not only financial ones that will then be examined by the commissioners”, added Urso. While on the objective of the sustainability of the production activity, the minister underlined: “I think I can reassure everyone that blast furnace 4 has regained its production capacity and the other one will be able to be reactivated in October.“.

Palombella (Uilm): “Urso’s announcement? It’s complicated to put the former Ilva on the market”

Rocco Palombella, general secretary of Uilmafter the announcement by the Minister of Enterprise, Adolfo Urso, about a fourth international player interested in the Italian steel group, declared: “Every day we hear something new” about the former Ilva, but “it seems very complicated to put it on the market. I have never seen a buyer for a company in those conditions”, with thousands of employees on redundancy, “rusty plants and only one and a half blast furnaces in operation”. “It would be interesting to understand what they are putting on the market. We have been asking for six months what the plan is, not just industrial, but recovery and we still haven’t seen anything”, he concluded.