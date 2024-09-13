The Taranto branch of the Lecce Court of Appeal has annulled the first-instance sentence of the “Ambiente Svenduto” trial against 37 defendants and three companies for the alleged environmental disaster caused by the former Ilva during the years of management by the Riva family. The defense attorneys’ request to move the proceedings to Potenza was accepted because the Taranto judges, both professional and lay, who issued the first-instance sentence, would themselves be considered “injured parties” of the environmental disaster. The Court ordered the transmission of the documents to the Potenza Public Prosecutor’s Office for the relevant procedures.

26 convictions annulled

In the first instance, 26 factory executives, managers and politicians were sentenced to approximately 270 years in prison.The Court of Assizes established both the confiscation of the hot area plants and the confiscation of the equivalent of the illicit profit against the three companies Ilva spa, Riva fire and Riva forni elettrici, for a sum of 2.1 billion. The Court of Assizes of Appeal presided over by judge Antonio Del Coco (supported by judge Ugo Bassi and the popular jury) honly the order’s device is in read, while the reasons will be filed within 15 days.

The risk of prescription

“It is with deep disappointment that we witnessed the outcome of today’s hearing – commented Alessandro Marescotti and Fulvia Gravame of the eco-pacifist association PeaceLink -. The transfer of the Ambiente Svenduto appeal trial to Potenza has very serious consequences for the entire Taranto community. In fact, the move would entail the cancellation of the first degree trial and this would mean a lengthening of the justice system and a concrete risk of prescription for very serious crimes such as extortion and, probably, manslaughter».

“The specter of impunity – they add – looms over the Ambiente Svenduto trial. We recall that the public prosecutors, during the hearings, expressed themselves clearly and decisively against the transfer of the trial, underlining the groundlessness of the exceptions of the defenses of the defendants. The fight against pollution by Ilva continues in any case. We will continue to ensure our presence – they conclude – in all initiatives useful to protect the population. We will always be on the side of the victims in what the UN has defined as a sacrifice zone”.

The possibility of appealing the sentence

It is possible that the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Taranto may appeal the sentence of the Court of Assizes of Appeal to the Court of Cassation. Legal sources observe this. Any move by the Prosecutor’s Office would come only in two weeks, once the Court of Assizes of Appeal has filed the reasons for the sentence that today stopped the “Ambiente Svenduto” trial (the first-instance sentence, with 26 convictions, was pronounced in May 2026). If the appeal were to be advanced and then accepted by the Supreme Court, there would not be an annulment but a possible referral to another section. of the same Court of Assizes of Appeal which could be Lecce.

Mayor of Taranto: on the sentence, concern and bitterness

«I welcome with deep concern and bitterness the decision of the Court of Assizes of Appeal to transmit the documents of the maxi-trial “Ambiente svenduto” to the Court of Potenza». This was declared by the mayor and president of the Province of Taranto, Rinaldo Melucci, after the annulment of the first-degree sentence. «This proceeding, which represents one of the most painful and significant pages of our recent history, which must be considered a symbol of our community’s fight for environmental justice and the protection of public health, is back in full discussion with the danger that the statute of limitations could erase a good part of the crimes», continues the mayor of Taranto. «The first instance sentencewhich saw the conviction of 26 defendants, including entrepreneurs, politicians and managers of Ilva for the environmental disaster that would have been caused by the industrial production of the steel plant – says Melucci – It had been a fundamental step towards the recognition of responsibilities and the repair of the damages suffered by our city. A city that is still struggling, but proudly, trying to free itself from an industrial monoculture that has had its day. A city that is facing a process of environmental and economic transition that has become unavoidable, but that risks having to deal again with a past that returns”. The mayor of Taranto reiterates “my commitment and that of the municipal administration to continue working so that the families and citizens of Taranto see the right to a healthy and safe environment protected”.

The civil party: “It could become a very dangerous precedent”

The transfer of the Ilva trial to Potenza “risks becoming a very dangerous precedent” and “a weapon in the hands of polluters”. This is what lawyer Gian Luca Vitale, civil party representative for Slai Cobas and Medicina Democratica, says from Turin. “Of course we will read the reasons – explains the lawyer – but right now we are of the opinion that by accepting the exceptions of the defendants’ lawyers, the Court of Taranto risks not only putting a tombstone on the largest environmental disaster trial ever held in Italy. The risk is that it creates a very dangerous precedent, a weapon in the hands of polluters: the more extensive and serious the pollution, the more it will be possible to say that among the potential victims there are judges and, therefore, the easier it will be to annul the trial”. According to Vitale, “a rule designed to protect the independence of the judiciary, and therefore to defend justice, becomes a rule that hinders justice and protects the logic of profit at all costs.”.

The defense of the former area managers: “Satisfied, but regret for the time wasted”

«We are very satisfiedthe Court accepted a clear question concerning the impartiality of the judge and which the defendants’ lawyers had raised since the preliminary hearing. There is, however, great regret for all parties involved in the proceedings.for the time that has been unreasonably wasted in denying the defense’s reasons all these years.” Francesco Centonze and Lodovica Beduschi, among the defenders of the former Ilva area managers, state in a notecommenting on the decision of the Court of Assizes of Appeal to annul the sentence of the trial on the environmental disaster of Ilva and move it to Potenza.

Bonelli: “This is not justice”

«I’m amazed – It’s the reaction of Angelo Bonelli of Avs –. Was pollution an invention? Are deaths and diseases not responsible? This is not justice. With this decision, Taranto is inflicted with yet another wound after the health disaster». «The data – he continues – speak clearly. In Taranto, over the years, 93% of the dioxin produced in Italy has been released into the atmospheretogether with 67% of lead, as reported by the Ines register of Ispra, which later became E-Prtr. This dramatic environmental situation pushed, on March 4, 2010, the health authority to prohibit grazing within a radius of 20 km from the steelworks».

For Bonelli «we are facing one of the most serious health and environmental disasters in Italian and European historywhich has caused too many victims, especially among children. The epidemiological investigation of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità confirms this unequivocally. Today, this sentence that annuls what was established in the first instance does not represent an act of justice.but a wound inflicted on those who have already paid a very high price with their health and their life.”

Legambiente: “Injustice has been done”

«This is a shocking decision: an injustice has been done.. Obviously, it will be necessary to read the reasons for the sentence, but the essence is that everything will start again from scratch, that a good part of the crimes have already expired, that other crimes will become time-barred during the new trial and that who knows when we will see a definitive sentence». Stefano Ciafani, Daniela Salzedo and Lunetta Franco, respectively national, regional and Taranto presidents of Legambiente, declare thiscommenting on the decision of the Taranto branch of the Lecce Court of Appeal that annulled the first-instance sentence of the “Ambiente Svenduto” trial, ordering the transfer to Potenza. «The seriousness of what happened in Taranto – they add – is not called into question by today’s sentence which only concerns procedural aspects. Legambiente will join its lawyers Eligio Curci and Fulvio Saracino as a civil party also in the new trial in Potenza, on behalf of the polluted people of Taranto».

Codacons: “We will appeal”

«Hundreds of relatives of Taranto pollution victims and cancer patients will now be forced to start a new legal process in Potenzato the full advantage of the defendants, the steelworkers and the Riva family”. says Codacons commenting on today’s decision by the Court of Assizes of Appeal to annul the first-instance sentence of the “Ambiente Svenduto” trial, relating to the crime of environmental disaster charged to Ilva dei Riva, and to transfer the proceedings to Potenza. Codacons expresses “great disappointment for the decision of the Court that annulled the first-instance sentence of the “Ambiente Svenduto” trial”. In the meantime, Codacons has launched the “Help Desk for the Victims of Industrial Pollution”, which both citizens and businesses can contact to obtain compensation for damages caused by industrial pollution.and proposed that July 10 be established as the “National Day against Industrial Pollution” to raise awareness among citizens and public opinion and to remember all the victims of the scandals of the various “factories of death”». Codacons has announced that it will file “a complaint against the judges who issued the sentence annulled by the Court, so that the relative responsibilities in the judicial affair can be ascertained”.