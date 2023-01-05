Ex-Ilva: the family of a child with leukemia is asking the state for 1.5 million in compensation

One and a half million euros is the request for compensation made to the State by Jacopo’s parentsa 5-year-old boy from the Tamburi district of Taranto, which is very close to the former Ilva steel plants. Jacopo has been battling leukemia for some time. He got sick very early and is now subject to cycles of chemotherapy and other treatments. “We want justice for our son’s suffering,” Jacopo’s mother declares through lawyers. The case was brought before the Civil Court of Lecce. This morning, January 5, the first hearing was held, the next one, in which the preliminary investigation will begin, is set for April 20.

“From the criminal courts – explains the lawyer Anton Giulio Lana, coordinator of the defense team of Jacopo’s parents – the trial moves to the civil court. We want it to be a first pilot cause, of others that could follow in defense of the Taranto population affected by a series of pathologies “. According to attorney Lana, “Jacopo’s case is emblematic of the serious situation for children’s health of Taranto, especially of those who live in the Tamburi and Paul VI district”.





“The sum requested not only compensates for the damage suffered by Jacopo, but also that of his parents, whose family serenity has been upset by what happened to the little one”, said the lawyer Cosimo Portacci, of the defense team. “This process is part of the path traced by numerous sentences of the European court of human rights who, in this matter, have already had the opportunity to affirm the responsibility of the Italian State”, also declare the lawyers Lana and Maria Immacolata Riso. The lawyers of the child’s family ask to ascertain “the responsibilities of the State regarding the interventions to remove the risk of contracting tumors and other serious diseases by the Taranto population who live in the areas close to the plant”. “The question – noted the lawyer Lana – is that of the causal link between the omissions of a whole series of measures and precautions and the damage suffered by many Taranto residents, including these children, due to the pathologies that occurred. On a defensive level, we have chosen the path of requesting compensation for damages on a civil level”.

