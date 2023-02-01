Ex-Ilva, Bernabè: “Never seen such a thing”

“I acknowledge the managing director Lucia Morselli for having led the company in a very dramatic situation. The situation of Acciaierie d’Italia is absolutely more complex than all those I have experienced previously”. This was stated by the president of Acciaierie d’Italia Franco Bernabè in a hearing in the industry commission in the Senate on the former Ilva. The manager recalled Eni’s restructuring plan when he was CEO: “That was a success, but we had a strong shareholder who could borrow on the market. Acciaierie d’Italia had to manage everything with the flow of cashier“.

Bernabè then indicated the “improvement of the sustainability of the hot area” which will take place between 2023 and 2025, arranging “the use of Dri”, the pre-reduced iron, “on which we are working”. For this, “over 1 billion will be needed but it is destined to increase as a result of the inflationary process”. The next phase sees the “first electric furnace with pre-reduced and hydrogen as an energy carrier and the capture of carbon dioxide”. This phase will run from 2024 to 2027 and is calculated at 2.4 billion. Followed, Bernabè said, there will be “the extension of the electrification of the hot area, a second oven”, a phase that will run from 2027 to 2029 with a billion and 200 million financial commitment. Therefore, the last phase, which for Bernabè is represented by the “completion of the electrification of the hot area in the period 2029-2032” to march productively with “only electric furnaces, powered first by natural gas, to be replaced then with green hydrogen depending on the availability that will be available”. This phase, Bernabè said, will cost another billion and in 2032 the Taranto factory will be powered only by green hydrogen.

The investment estimates made for the ecological and industrial transition of the former Ilva iron and steel plant in Taranto over a period of ten years will have to be revised due to the “inflationary process”. This was stated today by Franco Bernabé, president of Acciaierie d’Italia, in a hearing before the Senate’s Industry Commission on Legislative Decree No. 2 of 2023. For Bernabè, “the decarbonization plan in ten years” has as its primary objective “the cut of climate-changing emissions. The second objective – said Bernabè – is the stability of employment in the transitional period”. Then comes “economic sustainability by managing new technologies”, then “growth to be pursued with a seamless transition strategy”. According to Bernabè, it is a matter of making “four factors compatible, environment, development, employment and the strategic nature of the site, reiterated by the Government”. The president of AdI then explained that “the decarbonization plan has four phases as a road map”, over a period of “ten years. Ten years – said Bernabè – because the complexity of the program is immense, for each modification it is necessary to carry out characterizations of the land, carry out reclamations and ask for permissions”.

Speaking of the serious financial crisis of Acciaierie d’Italia, Bernabè explained that the exit of the company from the perimeter of the multinational “has removed the company from the consolidation area of ​​ArcelorMittal”. The latter, he added, “de facto provided the working capital financing” and Adi “who depended on ArcelorMittal for the working capital financing, suddenly found itself without the possibility of financing the working capital. That, in the case of AdI, a company with a turnover of over 3.5 billion eurosand which has a processing cycle of at least six months, involves the need for a bank castle of at least 1.5 billion. The company – Bernabè said again – cannot be banked, has no access to credit, except to a very limited extent, and does not have a shareholder who can financially support it with the exit of ArcelorMittal pbecause the State cannot intervene except in very particular conditions and legislative instruments for the financial support of the company. But it certainly can’t finance the circulating”.

Therefore, Bernabè explained to the Senate, AdI “found itself without the possibility of accessing bank credit” and had to “manage the entire production and commercial process for cash, using the cash generated by the sale to finance above all the purchase of materials before” which “must be paid when the vessel is loaded. The cash that the company generates the most important part, the one immediately available, must be destined for the purchase of raw materials without which the production cycle is interrupted. This is the reason for the suffering of related industries which unfortunately have paid very high costs” and brought “together with Acciaierie d’Italia an abnormal weight compared to this extraordinary situation of non-bankability of the company” highlighted Bernabé with reference to the situation of enterprises of Taranto.

“For a company that has a turnover of 3.5 billion, an increase in costs of around 1 billion is absolutely unsustainable. And it must be credited to the managing director that he led the company in an extremely dramatic situation”. So “the State has done well for some time to consider the strategic importance of this sector”. Thus Franco Bernabé, president of Acciaierie d’Italia, today in a hearing at the Senate Industry Commission, on the former Ilva and steel issues. Bernabè was heard on the new decree law. “I have had dramatic experiences – added Bernabè, citing his previous experiences in the field of chemical restructuring “with tens of thousands of jobs at risk” – but AdI’s situation is infinitely more complex than what I have experienced in any other experience. This is a much, much more complicated situation. The CEO has done a lot”. And the new decree, for Bernabè, “I think it mitigates some of the problems. We could think about resuming ”.

