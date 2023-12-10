Ex-Ilva, this is how ArcelorMittal keeps Europe in check

The former Ilva represents a notable challenge. There could be significant developments on December 22nd. Between 320 and 350 million euros are needed to close this year's budget. Complications emerge with the private sector and intricate knots, already tied years ago, which are now manifested openly. The critical issue for the Italian steel industry, Taranto, is located at the center of a problem formed by three concentric rings. The first concerns the regional sphere, with political logics linked to the Democratic Party which have often diverted initiatives in a direction other than the possible relaunch. This is reported by La Verità. The national and European ring follows, with complex state aid, ecological transition and stringent constraints imposed by Brussels. Finally, there is a global circle, with the difficulties in protecting a strategic sector from attacks from Asia and the United States.

Read also: Ex-Ilva, a farce that is not funny. And Mittal has already decided to dump her

Acting cunningly amidst this storm of deglobalization is ArcelorMittal, one of the key elements interacting with the three circles. In 2018, Lucia Morselli, current CEO of Acciaierie d'Italia, declared in an interview with Affari e Finanza that Taranto would be for Arcelor “one of the many branches of an empire that has its center elsewhere”. Although Morselli was at the time in command of the losing consortium, Acciaitalia, a year later she changed sides but her prediction remained valid. This has been evident over the past five years, where the plant barely produces 3 million tons of steel, and two blast furnaces have been shut down in less than six months. The one shut down in June has not been restarted, and number 2, shut down last Tuesday, will probably suffer the same fate. However, nothing is more permanent than temporary. To better understand Arcelor's strategy and the risks that involve not only Italy but the whole of Europe, it is appropriate to lift our gaze from the map of the Peninsula and observe the pawns that the French-Indian giant, based in Luxembourg, positioned along the Old Continent. In addition to Italy, the group has interests in Poland, Germany, France, Belgium and Bosnia and Herzegovina (where the plant was stopped the day before yesterday). Between January and September this year (data collected by specialized analysts at GMK), all European divisions reduced production by 8% compared to the same period in 2022.

Read also: Ex-Ilva, the State has a 1.8 billion plan. But ArcelorMittal unleashes the lawyers

Total production in 2022 was 32 million tonnes, compared to 36 in 2021. In 2019 it was 40 million. This year it will probably not exceed the 29 million mark. It goes without saying that important plants such as those in Fos-sur-Mer, Bremen and Gent in Belgium, as well as Taranto, are all closed for maintenance. The effect is clear: the company is creating shrinkage. By reducing production, downstream prices increase. At the same time, the French-Indian giant is aware that imports are limited by choice of Brussels, forcing consumers to turn to the same supplier as Arcelor. It is true that globally Arcelor has significantly reduced production. However, if we compare the slowdown in Europe in the first nine months of this year with that of all Arcelor divisions, the difference clearly emerges. Here, the cuts are 8%, while globally they are 13%. It is clear that the steel market is being influenced in some way. European companies spend considerably, facing high bills, while the giant generates profits, exceeding one billion in 2022. The last quarter recorded almost one billion in profits, with structurally improved profitability. Perhaps the time has come for Europe to reflect on its industrial dynamics. It is not sustainable for foreign giants to put a continent in difficulty that continues to finance these companies for the ecological transition of plants. Excessive regulations, tariffs and state aid bans are creating distortions that are difficult to correct.

Europe must return to being a steel producer. It is already suffering because it does not control the incoming raw materials, and if it also becomes a victim of the schemes it has built, it will not be able to manage the flows of semi-finished products. In this way, it will find itself crushed by competition from China and the United States. Considering the situation, it is almost ridiculous to spend months defining rules for eco-friendly homes, rules that will not bring any environmental benefit. Likewise, discussing the future of the packaging sector for months, with the concrete and imminent risk of destroying jobs and advanced technological supply chains, only exacerbates the situation. It is not necessary to reiterate the decisions made regarding the internal combustion engine and the obligations to transition to electric batteries. What will happen? Predictions are not difficult to make. Beyond high-end products, competition will become unsustainable. New companies will arrive exploiting, with the necessary variations, the same opportunities offered to Arcelor. This indicates that Brussels does not have a strategy and, even less, the flexibility necessary to deal with the imminent blows. The situation will affect the automotive sector, as well as the microchip sector. And it's happening in the steel industry too. The numbers are eloquent. Maybe the time has come of a joint intervention not only against Arcelor, but in favor of the entire European production sector.

Subscribe to the newsletter

