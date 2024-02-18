Ex-Ilva, ArcelorMittal is out: extraordinary administration

Acciaierie d'Italia towards extraordinary administration. “Invitalia, after having experienced in recent months and most recently in recent weeks, in constant dialogue with the Governmentany possible attempt at an agreement with the private partner, taking note of the latter's unavailability to contribute to guaranteeing business continuity or to dissolving the joint venture in a balanced way and in compliance with current regulations, including European ones, in the context of a situation of a crisis not dependent on the will or management responsibilities of the public sector, has forwarded today to the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, a request for the consequent technical evaluations and administrative for the extraordinary administration procedure for Acciaierie d'Italia spa”. Invitalia announced it in a note.

Acciaierie d'Italia plays another card on the judicial front: the agreement with reservations. In fact, this evening the company announced that “the companies Acciaierie d'Italia Spa, AdI Energia Srl, AdI Servizi Marittimi Srl, AdI Tubiforma Srl have filed an application for a composition with reservations, with a request for protective measures”. The agreement with reservation, instrument that the insolvent company can stipulate with its creditors in order to seek a fair and advantageous solution for both parties involved, allows the company to negotiate and reach an agreement with creditors by establishing new payment terms or a debt restructuring. It is also called 'blank' because it does not imply presentation of an initial specific proposal from the insolvent company.