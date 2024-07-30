Ex Ilva, agreement reached in the middle of the night between government and unions

Around 1.15am last night, Steelworks of Italy in extraordinary administration (the former Ilva) he metalworkers unions they reached an agreement at the Ministry of Labor for the extraordinary redundancy fund which will accompany the restructuring of the steel group.

The fund has been reduced in numbers: it was supposed to be for 5,200 employeesof which 4,400 in Taranto – all employees of ToI are currently just under 10 thousand -, and instead it will be for 4,050 total units, of which 3,500 in the Apulian steelworks site, the largest of Acciaierie, and 450 in the other plants including Genoa, New Ligure And Tales.

In Genoa there are 270. Compared to the start of the procedure a month ago, 1,150 fewer employees will now be laid off, but steps forward had already been taken on Wednesday at Palazzo Chigi, in Government-trade union summitand yesterday, when negotiations on the severance pay began at the Ministry of Labor in the morning.

In fact, we have gradually moved on to reducing the numbers of cigsfrom 5,200 to 4,700, then yesterday first to 4,200, then in the evening to 4,100, to finally close, after 14 hours of discussion at 4,050 total workers. “The wage integration treatment – we read in the agreement – will be requested from the date of the declaration of insolvency for 12 months”.

The latter occurred last March by the Court of Milan. ToI “declares that at the end of this period, it will be able to resort to a further period of social safety net for another 12 months in order to complete the restart program”.

At present, in the Taranto plantat the stop of the blast furnace 5“in addition – continues the text of the agreement – the temporary cessation of activity of blast furnaces 1 and 2. At present, therefore, only blast furnace 4 is in operation. This has led and will lead to a significant reduction in cast iron production, which cannot be compensated by the operation of blast furnace 4, which is also subject to stoppages for necessary maintenance, nor by the scheduled restart of blast furnace 1. This situation will have a significant impact also on the departments downstream of the integral cycle connected to it, with an inevitable reduction in the need for human resources in the Taranto unit”.

Furthermore, the production trend of the Taranto site “will also have a decisive impact on the sites downstream of the Taranto plant” since “the current production levels are evidently not sufficient to guarantee the balance and financial sustainability of the costs deriving from business management”.

“This will determine, even though there are no structural redundanciesthe need to increase the number of personnel receiving the intervention of the social shock absorber due to the non-transitory inactivity of the plants, resulting from partial or even total shutdowns of the same, or from the reduced supply of production assets”.

In the agreement to Ministry of Labourthe unions also reiterated “the full validity of the agreement of 6.9.2018 to protect the employment of all workers currently employed by Ilva in extraordinary administration”. It is the company that owns the plants (rented to Acciaierie) and has in its charge approximately 1,700 workers on extraordinary pay, who in recent years have not been reabsorbed either by ArcelorMittalnor by Acciaierie d’Italia. However, the extraordinary administration has inserted in the agreement to the Ministry of Labor “that the application effects of this agreement fall on both extraordinary administrations. In any case, the company recognizes the validity of the agreement itself”.

Ex Ilva, Fiom Cgil: “Dignity and hope restored to workers”

“With this agreement, we believe that there can be a return to the dignity and hope of workers to be able to start again with the Ilva factories and above all to have a reinstated salary condition”. This was stated Loris Scarpanational secretary Fiom-Cgilfollowing the agreement at the Ministry of Labor on the extraordinary fund for 4,050 employees of Acciaierie d’Italia.

“There’s a Restart plan that the extraordinary commissioners will have to apply and put into practice, there is employment protection because in the restart process there are no redundancies and above all at the end of this process there will be the possibility for all workers to return to work. It is an important result that we are delivering to the workers, which now must be applied in all its parts”, concludes Scarpa.

Ex Ilva, Usb: “Important agreement, now protections from company sale”

The Usb declares itself “satisfied to have reached, together with the other trade unions, the agreement on the redundancy fund of Acciaierie D’Italia, a necessary tool for the implementation of the restart plan. The agreement recalls all the elements that we have considered central up to now. The affirmation of the value of the September 2018 agreement and the restart path of the plants aimed at guaranteeing the return of all workers by the summer of 2026”.

Franco Rizzo and Sasha Colautti declared this for Usb after last night’s agreement at the Ministry of Labor for the extraordinary redundancy fund for 4,050 employees of Acciaierie d’Italia in extraordinary administration.

“The numbers, compared to the initial 5,200, have further decreased” says the USB. “The effort of the negotiating delegation has been notable but it must be recognized to the managers of the extraordinary administration – says the USB referring to Steelworks of Italy – the will to discuss point by point to the end to find a solution. The constant and proactive presence of the Ministry of Labor is important”.

Usb speaks of “an important first step that must promote and direct the sales process. After the important elements of numerical and productive guarantee, now these – says Usb about the upcoming return of the former Ilva on the market – cannot and must not be called into question by adventurous, inconsistent proposals that do not respond to the relaunch of Acciaierie D’Italia and to the need that, through this relaunch, the conditions for a true and decisive process of decarbonisation to environmental protection and health of workers and citizens”.

Ex Ilva, company: “620 million to support the restart plan”

“In support of the activities envisaged by the Restart planallocated financial resources from the 320 million euro bridging loan granted by the European Commission and 300 million euro from the dedicated assets of Ilva in extraordinary administration”.

This can be read in the update of the restart plan of Steelworks of Italy in extraordinary administration enclosed with the agreement on the redundancy fund for 4,050 total employees (3,500 in Taranto alone) reached by unions and the company last night at the Ministry of Labor. There is a total, therefore, of 620 million euros for the restart of the Taranto steelworks. The plan, it is further stated, is based among other things on the “identification of the operating conditions of the plants in normal or orderly management (safety, environment, quality, costs) and progressive restart of the stopped production plants”.

With the entry into gear of the blast furnace 1 between October and November, 2024 production will settle at 1.9-2.2 million tons. Next year, production is expected to be 4.5-5 million tons with the restart of blast furnace 2 between January and February. The restart of the two blast furnaces will see a preliminary start-up phase of about a month, which is October 2024 for blast furnace 1 and January 2025 for 2.

From the following month (i.e. November 2024 for the 1st and February 2025 for the 2nd), the two blast furnaces will be in production and then stopped for further maintenance and fine-tuning work. In 2026 the production trend will improve, already from the beginning of 2026 blast furnaces 1 and 4 will be stable and from April 2026 blast furnace 2 will also be added. From spring 2026, therefore, the former Ilva of Taranto will have all three of its blast furnaces (1, 2 and 4) back in operation.