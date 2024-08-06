Ex Ilva for sale, six potential investors

“The race to take over the Ex Ilva has officially begun. The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, has authorized the publication of the call for expressions of interest. The Notice, previewed online by Il Sole 24 Ore, provides that the procedure will remain open until September 20 and contains a two-year constraint for maintaining the employment levels that will be included in the offer”. This is what Il Sole 24 Ore writes today.

“After a series of exploratory inspections in the various Acciaierie d’Italia (AdI) plants, there should currently be six potential investors in the running: Ukrainian Metinvest Group, the two Indian groups Vulcan Steel of Jindal and Steel Mont, the Canadian Stelco and two Italian subjects: Marcegaglia and Sideralbawho visited the plants in Genoa and Novi Ligure (the first) and that of the subsidiary AdI Tubiforma (the second). In the background there is always the possible interest of another Italian player, Arvedi, which could enter the race. (…)”, continues the newspaper.

“In the introduction, it is underlined that the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy ‘has placed as a central theme of industrial policies for the coming years the environmental and economic redevelopment of the Italian steel industry, in synergy with all the institutional actors involved and listening to the needs of the workers, their representatives and citizens’. Reference is then made to the industrial program prepared by the extraordinary commissioners of AdI (Giovanni Fiori, Giancarlo Quaranta, Davide Tabarelli). Among the purposes of the sale procedure, the following are mentioned the development of steel production in Italy; the implementation of decarbonisation; the protection of employment levels, laying the foundations for a significant reduction in the use of social safety nets compared to the current situation; forms of compensation in favor of local communities; the continuity of business complexes. Hence the preference expressed by the commissioners for a ‘unitary transfer’ of all the assets and legal relationships of the corporate complex. (…)

The demonstration must, among other things, contain a specific illustration of the strategic and economic motivations underlying the interest and the guidelines of the industrial plan. But also the reference to the environmental plan and the express commitment to continue the activities for at least two years maintaining the employment levels that will be identified in the documentation relating to the operation. (…) The subjects who have expressed interest will be allowed, at the discretion of the commissioners, to participate in the subsequent phases. (…) The evaluation will be based on nine parameters and criteria: scope of the operation; environmental and decarbonisation plan; number of employees and number of years of commitment to retain them; compensation for local communities; industrial plan; price offered; reliability of the bidder; changes requested by the bidder with respect to the purpose of the procedure; degree of certainty regarding the completion of the operation”, the newspaper concluded.