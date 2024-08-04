De Palma (Fiom-Cgil), ‘a public share is needed in the former Ilva’

“The former Ilva is strategic for our country. The point is to demonstrate that it is possible to create industry together with citizens and workers. Whoever wins the tender will not have to become a domineering father, but will have to take into account three elements in order not to fail: production, energy transition and ecological employment”, says Michele De Palma, leader of Fiom-Cgil, who in an interview given to Republic and relaunched by Ansa, comments on the tender for the acquisition of the Taranto steelworks.

Six groups, two of them Italian, are interested in Ilva. Whoever arrives “will have to demonstrate not only the will, but the ability to invest. Something that has not happened before. This is why public presence is necessary. Not for a statist whim, but for a strategic reason – continues De Palma -. We need a public that dictates the line, not one that has a notary role: it is not enough to report the shortcomings to the competent office. The Italian steel industry, thanks to private individuals, has already made important steps in the transition and use of electric furnaces. The former Ilva has always been perceived as something external to the system, now there is the opportunity, thanks to the public, to have an integrated system”.

The mayor of Taranto, Melucci, says that protecting the environment and health comes first, even before employment. “It’s a position that implies a culture that I don’t share. They are the workers who fought for health and the environment. You can’t say to them, I’m firing you,” De Palma points out. “You can say to them, together, let’s change the factory. Otherwise, those who caused the damage will come out unscathed and the others will pay the price. I say to the mayor of Taranto that the transition is made with the workers, not against them.”