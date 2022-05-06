Ilva Taranto, workers on strike in the aftermath of the European sentence on emissions

There is too much silence around the largest steel mill of Italy: the trade unions are convinced of this Fim Cisl, Fiom Cgil, Uilm and Usb who ask the government to “start a permanent table at the Ministry of Economic Development”, because “it is no longer conceivable that we are discussing an ecological transaction, decarbonizationlong-term hydrogen plants, without addressing the many critical issues concerning the present of the factory and how this phase should be managed, avoiding that they always continue to pay the workers“.

At seven this morning it took off Taranto the strike of 24 hours involving the employees of Acciaierie d’Italia, ex Ilvamanager of the iron and steel site, of Ilva in extraordinary administration, the company that owns the plants, and of the contracting and related companies.

A series of garrisons were organized in front of the entrances of the iron and steel industry by workers, cassintegrati and union delegates of Fim Cisl, Fiom Cgil, Uilm and Usb, the four acronyms that launched the protest. Sit-ins implemented first in front of the individual porters and then move in the direction of porter C, the largest of the plant, through which goods and vehicles pass, and which was the scene long ago of the protest of transporters and entrepreneurs of the contract when they claimed to ArcelorMittal, Steelworks of Italy the payment of overdue invoices relating to work done did not yet exist.

“We are here to make our voices heard,” said the deputy secretary general of the Fim Cisl Taranto Brindisi, Biagio Prisciano. ” The reasons for the strike are to send a strong signal to the government which continues to be a fugitive, which does not speak of Taranto, neither of the workers nor of the city. We continue with extraordinary layoffs, unilaterally among other things: we come from a lack of agreement ”, remarked Prisciano.

” Although in Italy there is a very strong demand for steel, here instead a Tarantounfortunately, we record not only the condition of joblessness but also and above all of health and the environment. Our appeal is to the government, to finally make itself felt that it is finally taking the situation in hand Steelworks of Italy, obviously including workers in extraordinary administration and all the contract and related activities because we cannot go that far anymore. I challenge anyone to ‘pull’ the month with € 900 of layoffs. We want to live from work, he concluded – a clean job and above all it must not harm the health of either those who work inside or those who are outside ”.

READ ALSO: Ilva, the EU Court condemns Italy: “The danger to health persists”

The decision by the CEO of Acciaierie d’Italia also warmed the minds, Lucia Morselliwhich presented itself this morning to the protest garrison of the metalworking unions in front of one of the gatehouses of the former Ilva of Taranto (concierge A).

1 / The managing director Morselli face to face with the workers in protest



According to union sources, the number one of the former Ilva Morselli it would have been strongly contested by the workers and factory delegates. “His presence among the workers is a gesture of defiance”, the union sources themselves told Agi. The engineering acronyms in fact, they attribute it to the management of the CEO Morselli the state in which the steel factory is located.

2 / The managing director Morselli face to face with the workers in protest



The strike Today comes the day after the ruling of the European Court of Human Rights which yesterday pronounced four new sentences against the Italian State due to the Ilva emissions responsible for putting citizens’ health at risk. The convictions concern the appeals presented, between 2016 and 2019, by some employees of the steel plant and by over 200 inhabitants of Taranto and some neighboring municipalities.

