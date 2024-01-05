Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

After her children were kidnapped, a Danish court makes a tough decision in the custody dispute between Christina Block and her ex-husband.

Hamburg – In the custody dispute between the “Block House” heiress Christina Block and her ex-husband, events are happening fast: On the night of Monday (January 1st), the children were taken away from their father and then transferred from Denmark to Germany by unknown men . Now the two are in Hamburg with their mother.

A Danish court is then said to have given the father sole custody of the 13-year-old girl and the ten-year-old boy in an expedited procedure. Reported about it Time online. Accordingly, the decision is said to have been made on Tuesday (January 2nd), just one day after the children were kidnapped.

Custody proceedings between Christina Block and her ex-husband are still ongoing in Germany

The investigating authorities in Denmark had previously issued a European arrest warrant against the “Block House” heiress. There is suspicion that she was involved in the kidnapping. To what extent this accusation is true is currently unknown. In Hamburg, the public prosecutor's office decided not to arrest Block and instead place him under a so-called residence order. This means that the heiress must from now on inform the police about her whereabouts.

Christina Block lives with her new partner Gerhard Delling in Hamburg. She has been in a custody dispute with her ex-husband for over two years over her two youngest children. © IMAGO / Stephan Wallocha

Since the children are currently back in Germany, a German court is now examining the Danish orders. In Germany, the decision on custody is not yet legally binding. Police visited the children at the “Block House” heiress’ villa on Wednesday (January 3) and made sure they were physically well.

Block's lawyer makes serious accusations against his ex-husband

The jurisdiction of two different countries has long been causing complications in the custody dispute between Block and her ex-husband. In 2021, the children's father kept them with him in Denmark after a vacation. A Hamburg regional court ordered their repatriation, but this was not recognized by the Danish authorities.

When there was supposed to be another hearing before the family court in Altona in November 2022, neither the father nor the children appeared at the agreed date. Lawyer Mark F. Seghezzi, who represents Christina Block in the case, accuses the Danish judiciary of serious negligence: “With the issuance of the arrest warrant, the Danish institutions are consistently and persistently continuing on the path they have been following for almost two and a half years of representing an incorrect legal opinion.” , he said in conversation with Picture. According to him, the proceedings have not yet turned out in the mother's favour, because the father is consistently and systematically torpedoing the proceedings.

Children of “Block House” heiress were kidnapped in a rental car in Hamburg

The dispute escalated again when the children were kidnapped on New Year's Day. According to police reports, the father was attacked and knocked down by several perpetrators while watching the New Year's Eve fireworks. They then took the children in a car across the German border to Hamburg. The two hijacked cars were presumably rental cars from Hamburg Airport that had been rented by two men with Israeli passports.

The Picture then speculated that Christina Block may have hired former agents of the Israeli foreign secret service Mossad to bring her children back to Hamburg. This assumption is currently not confirmed either. The police are currently working on clarifying what happened. (jus)