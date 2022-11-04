November 4, 2022 13:23

The former housekeeper of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has sued alleging that she and other cleaners suffered from unsafe working conditions. According to the Associated Press. The lawsuit was filed in a Seattle court by so-called Mercedes Wida, the main housekeeper for Bezos, who was appointed to be Bezos’ “house coordinator” in September 2019. The complaint states that the woman was subjected to discrimination and harassment when she complained that there were no rest periods or a place where the cleaners could eat. She also complained that she sometimes worked up to 14 hours a day, but that no one had ever told her that she was entitled to breaks. According to her, the maids did not have a dedicated rest room, and they ate in the laundry room. She also continued in the complaint that when the Bezos family was at home, the housekeepers were only allowed into the house to clean, and according to the complaint, this created situations in which the housekeeper was unable to get out of the laundry room because her only door led her to the dorm. Instead of going out that door, the housekeeper sometimes had to go out the laundry room window into a utility room, and go downstairs. For his part, Bezos’ lawyer called the housekeeper’s allegations absurd. According to him, the plaintiff and others had rest rooms at their disposal. The lawyer added that Weda filed a lawsuit against Bezos and two companies that manage his property and personal investments, only after her request for compensation of $9 million was rejected. “Weda was the main housekeeper. She was responsible for her break times and meals, and there were several bathrooms and rest rooms available to her and other staff. Evidence will show that Ms. Weda was fired for performance reasons,” the attorney said in a statement.

