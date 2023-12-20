The British Colin Armstrong, a former honorary consul of the United Kingdom in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil, was released “safe and sound” after a four-day kidnapping in which his captors demanded a million-dollar ransom, local authorities reported this Wednesday.

In a country mired in drug violence, the 78-year-old former diplomat and prosperous businessman was released around midnight on Tuesday on a road in the town of Rocafuerte, in the coastal province of Manabí (southwest), according to the Police.

Armstrong had been kidnapped on Saturday in the province of Los Ríos (southwest and close to the port of Guayaquil) and released “under pressure” from the authorities, in operations that left nine people captured, said the director of Police Investigations. General Freddy Sarzosa.

Due to its strategic location, Guayaquil – the nation's commercial hub – and its surroundings have become a bastion of cartels that export drugs to the United States and Europe.

“We are delighted that Colin Armstrong, our former honorary consul in Guayaquil, has been safely released,” said the British ambassador in Quito, Chris Campbell, on the social network X.

The agricultural businessman was taken to a medical center “to verify his state of health and he was in good condition,” said the Police commander, General César Zapata.

In a photograph released by the authorities, the former diplomat is seen crossing his arms, wearing a police cap and standing between two uniformed officers.

According to Sarzosa, the “motivation” for the kidnapping was “purely economic.” The kidnappers asked for a “high financial amount” as ransom, she added without giving figures. “Right now (Armstrong) is safe,” Sarzosa said.

“We will not allow impunity”

Armstrong was kidnapped along with his Colombian partner during the early hours of Saturday at his ranch, in the town of Baba (Los Ríos).

Under complete secrecy on the part of the authorities, Ecuadorian media indicated that the woman was released on Sunday while she went to a house to collect money and pay the ransom.

According to these versions, Armstrong's partner was wearing a bomb vest that was deactivated by a police officer in an explosive suit.

For his part, General Zapata indicated on Wednesday that over the weekend they identified “an abandoned woman with some alleged explosive devices that were attached to her body” but “it was ruled out” that they were “real explosives.”

Armstrong is the founder of a large agricultural products distribution company with half a century in the Ecuadorian market.

The Minister of Government, Mónica Palencia, asked to continue the investigation of the case. “We will not allow impunity. Police actions continue,” she said.

Among the nine detainees is a foreigner, while three of the Ecuadorians have criminal records, according to the Police.

During the investigations, agents carried out 30 raids on homes in which they found five grenades, six weapons and 1,500 ammunition.

A wave of violence linked to drug trafficking

The kidnapping occurred at a time when Ecuador is plagued by foreign and local drug cartels that impose a regime of terror with massacres, kidnappings and extortion.

Numerous gangs control the prisons and the streets, which has increased the level of violence. Since 2018, homicides have quadrupled, going from 6 to 26 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022. For this year, a rate of 40 is expected.

The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, in power since November, is committed to a tough policy against drug organizations, which has permeated state institutions.

About 30 people, including judges, prosecutors and police officers of various ranks, were arrested a week ago for crimes related to organized crime.

Added to the drug war was political violence that shot down the life of one of the favorite candidates in the last presidential elections. During that campaign they also killed eight politicians, including a mayor and a candidate for deputy.