Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández received “millions of dollars” from the drug cartels, including “1 million” of the then leader of the Sinaloa cartel, Joaquín “Chapo” Guzmán, the US justice announced this Thursday.

In exchange, the drug traffickers went to operate in Honduras with “total impunity”Prosecutor Merrick Garland said at a press conference, after the former president was extradited to the United States to sit on the bench of the Mahanttan Southern District Court, which is investigating the case.

The former president, who left power on January 27, will appear this Friday before Judge Stewart D. Aaron.

Hernández is accused of “participating and conspiring in a violent and corrupt illicit drug trafficking association” that sent “500 tons” of cocaine to this country between 2004 and 2022.

According to the document from the Prosecutor’s Office made public this Thursday, Hernández used drug trafficking to “get rich, finance his political campaign and commit electoral fraud” in the presidential elections of “2013 and 2017.”

In exchange, he “protected drug traffickers”including his brother Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández Alvarado (sentenced in the United States to life imprisonment).

Likewise, JOH, as the former president is known in his country, “abused his position” as president to turn the country into “a narco-state” in order to “get rich and corruptly maintain and enlarge his power,” in addition to corrupting the institutions , according to the prosecution.

Hernandez made Honduras “one of the largest transit points in the world” for cocaine arriving in the United States, according to court documents..

From 2004 to 2022, “around 500,000 kilos of cocaine” arrived in the United States from Honduras, according to the prosecution.

The traffickers paid bribes to Hernández and other officials, who “coordinated with the traffickers” to “transport and distribute these large shipments of cocaine.”

Ann Miller of the DEA, the US drug enforcement agency, said this case “should send a clear message” to any foreign leader who “corruptly abuses his power to support drug cartels.”

“If they think they can hide behind their position, they are wrong,” he said.

Hernandez, who is scheduled to arrive in New York around midnight, could face life in prison if convicted.

In addition to Tony Hernández, Fabio Lobo, son of former President Porfirio “Pepe” Lobo (2010-2014), is also sentenced to 24 years in prison, also for cocaine trafficking.

The former head of the National Police Juan Carlos ‘El Tigre’ Bonilla, accused of “supervising” the drug trafficking operations of the former president, also awaits his extradition to the United States.

