Former head of the department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Kamchatka Territory, Mikhail Kiselev, the court appointed 11 years in a strict regime colony in the case of a bribe on an especially large scale and abuse of power. About this April 27 reported in the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation.

“The investigation and the court established that in July 2020 in the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Kiselev gave illegal instructions to his subordinate police officers to return the detained and subject to seizure fish products, which the head of the local fish processing enterprise transported in the absence of the required veterinary certificates,” the Telegram channel says. departments.

During the investigation of the criminal case, in order to ensure the execution of the sentence in terms of collecting a fine, property belonging to Kiselev was seized in the amount of more than 2 million rubles.

The court sentenced Kiselev to 11 years in prison in a strict regime correctional colony. He was also deprived of the rank of major general of the police and the right to hold civil service positions related to organizational and administrative powers for five years.

The entrepreneur who gave Vyatka to Kiselyov and the police officers who acted as intermediaries were also brought to criminal responsibility. Court decisions have been issued against them, added to the RF Investigative Committee.

Earlier, on April 13, the court detained Yelena Ishkhanova, Deputy Head of Inspectorate of the Federal Tax Service (IFTS) No. 15 for the city of Moscow, for two months. She was charged with committing a crime under Part 6 of Art. 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Receiving a bribe on an especially large scale.” Ishkhanova received bribes when she held the position of head of the taxpayer registration and accounting department at the Federal Tax Service Inspectorate No. 28. In return, she did not provide information to another tax inspectorate about the actual absence of legal entities registering at the address of the entrepreneur.