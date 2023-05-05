The West planned to weaken Russia, but in the end made it stronger, destroying Ukraine in the process. This was stated by the former head of military intelligence of the Czech Republic, General Petr Pelz in an interview. Radio Universum.

“We have strengthened Russia. At first we wanted to weaken it, but in the end we strengthened it, and we also destroyed the buffer Ukraine,” he said.

The general noted that Ukraine, supported by the West financially, already practically does not exist as a state, since its industry has been destroyed. He also pointed out that the supply of depleted uranium shells to Kyiv from London would have long-term negative consequences for the Ukrainian people.

Pelz also pointed out that attempts to weaken Russia have led to a deterioration in relations and hostilities in Europe. At the same time, the former head of Czech intelligence emphasized that the sanctions imposed against Russia were illegal, moreover, by imposing them, the West did not take into account the specifics of the Russian mentality.

At the same time, Pelz believes that the unfriendly actions of the West have strengthened the alliance between Russia and China. “Gazeta.Ru”. According to the general, the only way out of this situation will be negotiations.

Earlier, on May 4, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that relations between Russia and the United States are on the verge of an open armed conflict. He added that Moscow is ready to use any means to prevent encroachments on the security of the country, the president and the political leadership.

On the same day, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that if the West continues to build up military power, military conflicts in the world will become inevitable. He also pointed out that Western countries are gradually losing positions in the economic and demographic spheres, remaining competitive only in terms of military power.

Prior to that, on April 24, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the world had probably approached a more dangerous line than during the Cold War. He explained this by the financial and economic aggression of the West, which destroys the benefits of globalization, when the US and its allies abandon diplomacy and demand a showdown on the battlefield.

The confrontation between the countries of the West and the Russian Federation has intensified against the backdrop of a special military operation (SVO) carried out by Russia since February 24, 2022 to protect the population of Donbass from constant attacks and oppression of the Kyiv regime.