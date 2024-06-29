Shot: in Podolsk, the ex-head of housing and communal services was detained for not installing gas leak detectors

In Podolsk, near Moscow, the former head of the city committee for housing and communal services, Sergei Olkhovsky, was detained. He signed acts for installing gas leak detectors in the apartments, but none of the residents saw them. This was reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the publication, in December 2022, the official, being the head of the local administration’s housing and communal services committee, signed a fictitious certificate of work performed from the Patriot company. The latter was obliged to install gas sensors in the apartments of Podolsk residents that should be triggered in the event of a leak, but none of this was done.

Nevertheless, the company received more than two million rubles for the “work.” In total, Patriot signed six contracts with the Podolsk Housing and Communal Services Committee for a total amount of 14.2 million rubles in 2022–2023.

In September 2023, Olkhovsky was transferred to another position. A criminal case was opened against the man under the article “Abuse of official authority causing grave consequences out of selfish or other personal interest.” He faces up to ten years in prison, Shot found out.

Earlier it was reported that FSB officers in the Chelyabinsk region detained the head of the architecture and urban development department of the Chebarkul municipal district administration, who issued an illegal permit for the construction of residential buildings near a gas pipeline.