The Basmanny Court of Moscow has arrested the ex-head of the ANO Arena-2018 Oleg Galai in the case of a multimillion embezzlement, reports TASS…

The essence of the charges has not yet been disclosed. It is noted that Galai faces up to 10 years in prison.

Recall that before the 2018 World Cup, the Ministry of Sports filed six lawsuits for a total of 3 billion rubles against construction companies that are building stadiums for the World Cup, since in 2017 they violated the terms of state contracts. Third parties in five out of six lawsuits are ANO Arena-2018 and FSUE Sport-Engineering.

Arena-2018 was created by the Ministry of Sports in 2012. The company was engaged in the examination of design documentation for arenas under construction for compliance with FIFA requirements, monitoring compliance with design and construction deadlines and other tasks.