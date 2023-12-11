Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

A former Hamas minister and a Palestinian resident in the Gaza Strip explain why they want the terrorist group to be defeated in the Israel war.

Tel Aviv/ Chan Junis – The humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip is worsening. While the Israeli military is now engaged in fierce fighting against Hamas in the south, the need among civilians is great. They live in self-made tents on the streets, aid facilities and the few remaining hospitals in the coastal strip are completely overcrowded. Some see the Israeli government as responsible, while others direct their hatred at the leader of Hamas: Jaha Sinwar.

Desperation in the Gaza Strip: Residents call on Hamas to lay down their weapons

Hassan al A'ajam fled from Gaza City to the south after Israel's initial calls to leave the north. Since then he has been living on the streets with 21 family members, as he told a team of reporters Sky News told. They no longer have a home, a perspective or a place of refuge. “The children know nothing and see nothing other than horror.” While Hassan al A'ajam, like many others, hopes for a ceasefire in the Israel war, others are demanding that Hamas in particular lay down its weapons immediately. “What resolution? “Just give up and surrender!” a man in southern Gaza shouted, according to the Sky-Team of reporters directly into their camera. He further said in reference to the leader of Hamas and the War in Israel: “This is the act of idiots! He caused the death of his own people – Sinwar killed his own people!”

Residents of the Qatari-funded Hamad Town housing complex in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, carry some of their belongings as they flee their homes after an Israeli attack hit seven towers in the town of Hamad. © Ahmed Zakot / IMAGO

Former Hamas minister Yousef al-Mansi also criticized the terrorist group's current leadership in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Monday. According to an interrogation transcript translated into Hebrew and published by the Shin Bet security service on Sunday, the ex-minister said: “They destroyed the Gaza Strip. They set him back 200 years.”

Al-Mansi worked under former ruler Ismail Haniyeh until the change of power in 2007. According to him, Hamas has since then no longer been “loyal to the nation.” He is expected to be arrested on Tuesday (December 5) and taken to the security agency for questioning two days later Israel have arrived, writes, among other things The Israel Times. It is not known where the arrest took place.

“The people of Gaza say that Sinwar and his group destroyed us, we have to get rid of them,” Haniyeh continues in the video, according to the translations. The people of the Gaza Strip believe that Sinwar and his group are responsible for the destruction in the coastal strip. “I have not seen anyone in Gaza supporting Sinwar; nobody likes Sinwar. There are people who pray day and night for God to free us from him.” He added that if he were in Gaza now, he would demonstrate against Sinwar.

Ex-Hamas minister with clear message to military leader Sinwar: “You have destroyed the Gaza Strip”

According to the ex-minister, Sinwar suffers from delusions of grandeur and in no way reflects Islam, but only acts in his personal interest. In the video, he particularly condemns the massacre that Hamas fighters carried out in Israel on October 7th. Around 1,200 people, including many children, were killed and some were severely sexually abused. “This is heresy, madness. What they did is unacceptable according to logic, religion or reason,” al-Mansi said.

The IDF states to have killed 7,000 Hamas members or allied terrorists in the Gaza Strip. According to the ex-Hamas minister, between 90 and 95 percent of Hamas' military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, were destroyed. However, there is currently no ceasefire in sight. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had already announced before the offensive in the Gaza Strip that the war against Hamas would only end with the terrorist group's complete destruction. (nz)