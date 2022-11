How did you feel about this article?

The former athlete received a prison sentence of 10 months and a fine of 5,000 euros from the Athens Court of Misdemeanors. 🇧🇷 Photo: Playback/ Twitter

Former soccer player Vassilis Tsiartas, who played for AEK FC and the Greek national team, received a prison sentence and a fine this week for posting messages deemed “transphobic” on social media, quoting the Bible.

“God created Adam and Eve. The remaining [das identidades de gênero] it was manufactured for consumption,” the 49-year-old former athlete wrote on Facebook, criticizing a 2017 law that would lower the age for legally changing sex to 15 and remove other legal barriers.

“I hope that the first sex changes are made in the children of those who voted for this abomination”, Tsiartas opined on social networks.

The former athlete received a prison sentence of 10 months and a fine of 5 thousand euros (more than 27 thousand reais in the current conversion) from the Court of Misdemeanors of Athens. THE Transgender Support Associationwhich filed the lawsuit, described punishment in relation to the former player’s biblical views as “particularly important to the transgender community”.

In turn, Tsiartas promised, in a message on Twitter, to appeal the decision. The former footballer became the first to be convicted under the anti-racism law, amended in 2014, which now includes “transphobia”.