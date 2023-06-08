Deputies of the Legislative Assembly of the Krasnoyarsk Territory endowed Alexander Uss with the powers of a senator

The ex-governor of the Krasnoyarsk Territory Alexander Uss was elected a senator from the Russian region. This decision was made by the deputies of the Legislative Assembly of the region, reports RIA News.

“The decision to empower a senator of the Russian Federation, a representative of the Legislative Assembly of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, has been made,” said Aleksey Dodatko, speaker of the Legislative Assembly of the region.

Uss left the post of governor of the Krasnoyarsk Territory on April 20. He said that he was moving to another job at the suggestion of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Uss’s place was taken by Deputy Finance Minister Mikhail Kotyukov.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, admitted that Uss could go to the Federation Council, specifying that it was this personnel proposal that the head of state could make to Uss. In turn, media sources said that Uss could become a senator from the Krasnoyarsk Territory – he was reportedly supposed to take the place of parliamentarian Valery Semenov.