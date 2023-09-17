The ex-governor accused in Ukraine of surrendering the Kherson region committed suicide

49-year-old ex-governor of the Kherson region Gennady Laguta committed suicide in a hospital in Kyiv. The Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua” reported this on September 17 in its Telegram channel.

Deputy of the Kherson Regional Council from the European Solidarity party Sergei Khlan confirmed that the politician committed suicide.

Who is Gennady Laguta?

Gennady Laguta served as head of the Kherson regional administration from October 2021 to July 2022. Before that, for 11 months he served as deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council from the party “We Live Here” of the former mayor of Kherson Igor Kolykhaev.

It was noted that after the start of Russia’s special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, he left the region. On March 14, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it had taken control of Kherson. At the end of April, the Russian Armed Forces formed military-civil administrations in the controlled cities of the Kherson region.

In July 2022, Gennady Laguta told Ukrainian journalists that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had occupied more than 20 settlements in the Kherson region from the Dnepropetrovsk region and were continuing their offensive. The then deputy head of the military-civil administration (MCA) of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, commented on his statements, comparing them to the animated series.

Everything is fine in Kherson. Everything that the fugitive governor Laguta tells is from the category of “The Simpsons” and other various stories, with which you can’t help but laugh without hysterical laughter Kirill StremousovDeputy Head of the Military-Civil Administration of the Kherson Region

On July 9, 2022, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed Gennady Laguta from the post of head of the Kherson region.

What was the former governor accused of?

Laguta’s associates claim that recently he has often been accused of treason. According to Hlan, the politician was driven to suicide by accusations of surrendering the region to Russia.

He was accused of surrendering the Kherson region, although in his duties there is not a word about preparing for defense; he was not given such tasks Sergey KhlanDeputy of the Kherson Regional Council

At the same time, Khlan added that Laguta is the only representative of the regional government who did not flee from Kherson at the start of the Ukrainian conflict, but ensured the removal of documents and the evacuation of people, and the blocking of electronic keys.

Despite this, back in February, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced the politician is suspected on two counts: fraud and forgery of documents. If found guilty, Gennady Laguta faced imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.