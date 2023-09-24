The ex-girlfriend of Daniel Sancho, the young man accused of the murder of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta, was seen enjoying the El Jardín de las Delicias musical festival in the University City of Madrid, Spain. This is what the portal announced Informal.

(Also read: Turn in the Daniel Sancho case: they reveal evidence that would be a ‘little move’ by the defense).

The young woman, according to the eyewitnesses cited by the aforementioned media, attended the event along with a group of friends and, far from being self-conscious, she smiled, danced and shared with her loved ones until dawn.

The ex-partner of the son of Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo was apparently seen wearing a white jacket and blue jeans, along with sunglasses that he kept on until the evening and only kept on rare occasions inside his red bag.

Theories regarding the fate of Laura (whose name was recently revealed by the international media) after the macabre confession of her then boyfriend, Daniel Sancho, have been diverse.

(Keep reading: They reveal the striking obsession that arose in Daniel Sancho’s prison in Thailand).

While some claimed that the young woman had gone to live outside of Spain, others pointed out that she was “secluded” in Navacerrada, where, it was assumed, she carried out her work virtually. His most recent outing with friends in Madrid contrasts with all this information.

Daniel Sancho is being held in Thailand. Photo: EFE/EPA/SOMKEAT RUKSAMAN

While there are rumors in the air that the couple had plans to reach the altar, these are just speculations, since neither he nor Sancho’s ex-partner have referred to this issue.

A few weeks ago, ‘The Summer Program’ managed to speak with the young Spaniard by phone and, during the conversation, he seemed “worried” and “sad” when talking about his girlfriend, with whom he had been in a relationship for five years until now.

According to his story at that time, he traveled to the Asian country because his romantic partner was heading there. “I went to Thailand because my girlfriend was coming. She is not going to wait for me nor should she. May she be happy and continue with her life. We had been together for five years,” she said in dialogue with the program mentioned above.

Daniel Sancho confessed to murdering the doctor Edwin Arrieta. See also Book Review | Actress Jenni Kokander's new novel is a murder mystery in which fear, shame and death intertwine suspects Photo: EFE/ Social networks

Daniel Sancho remains detained in Thailand awaiting trial for the crime of the Colombian plastic surgeonwhom he confessed to murdering, dismembering and whose remains he threw in different places on the island, including the sea.

(Of interest: Daniel Sancho’s former lawyer explodes against his father Rodolfo: ‘It’s a lack of respect.’)

The agents of the Phangan police station have a period of 84 days from when Sancho was brought to justice to conclude their investigation, in which about 30 people have participated, including agents, investigators, forensic doctors and divers.

This is how Edwin Arrieta was murdered at the hands of Daniel Sancho, in Thailand

More news in EL TIEMPO

VALERIA CASTRO VALENCIA

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME