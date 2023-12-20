Genoa – The Municipality of Avellino has decided to grant honorary citizenship to Enrico Preziosi, former president of Genoa and born in the city of Irpinia before emigrating to the North. “Very attached to our city, proud and proud of his origins, Enrico Preziosi fully represents the image of the self-made man”, said the mayor of Avellino, Gianluca Festa, who then added: “Started from scratch and left home at a very young age, he managed to found one of the most famous brands in the Italian toy industry at just thirty years old, first in Europe and third in the world, making generations of children happy. A true son of this land, tenacious, determined and successful”.

But it's not just honorary citizenship at stake. The temptation is to return to football, after leaving Genoa in 2021, sold to the holding company 777 Partners. Preziosi himself explained: “I said that if I enter football I will only do it for Avellino. With the mayor we will do some things that concern the territory but at the moment nothing on football. I will meet the new presidency. Maybe on that occasion we will talk about something but to date there is nothing. There was no contact. I repeat, I have left football and if I ever return I will only do so for Avellino,” he told Radio Punto Nuovo.