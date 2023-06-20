Genoa – Marco Carparelli at 47 does not leave, rather doubles. After his experience at Soccer Borghetto, the former Grifone striker (47 goals in 157 games) is ready to start again from Borgio Verezzi, newly promoted to the first category.

Carparelli, the epilogue with Soccer was bitter.

«I was hoping to finish my career in Loano, where I live. The satisfaction remains for what we have done in 5 and a half years: two promotions, an Italian cup and over 140 goals».

A door closed, a door opened: how did the Borgio opportunity come about?

“They contacted me. I already knew some people because last year we trained in Borgio Verezzi. My friend Fabio Cordiale had already coached me at Soccer and at the Millesimo».

What are the goals?

“Get to the playoffs. Then everything that comes will be so much the better.”

What will you bring to Borgio, in addition to your long experience in the fields?

«I will try to convey my enthusiasm and we will see to put brick by brick, along the way. The fact of going down to the first category doesn’t bother me at all».

What drives you to play again at 47?

«The passion for this sport that has given me so much. For me there is no Sunday without football. I’m the first to arrive at the training ground and the last to leave. I will always lend a hand to those who ask me for advice. I lead a healthy life, I don’t drink alcohol, physically I’m fine. I love this sport. When I take my youngest daughter to the park, I play with the children. I think I’m the only player in Liguria still playing at my age and this fills me with pride».

Don’t you mind training and retreats at your age?

«No, they don’t bother me because, as I said, I love this job. We’ll meet again on 7 August to prepare for the Coppa Italia and I can’t wait to go back to the locker room.”

On social media he rejoiced for the promotion of Genoa. Optimistic for next season?

«Yes, I’m very confident because there are competent people within the club. They will certainly make a competitive team to face a championship up to par and achieve a peaceful salvation».

Just confirm Gila?

«Yes, because he deserved it. In A it is easier to propose a game than in B and I am convinced that he will be able to do well».

Who would keep from this year’s team?

«I hope Coda stays because he’s a striker who plays for the team and hardly misses a goal. Then obviously Gudmundsson, Martinez, Dragusin, Vogliacco, Sturaro, Strootman and Badelj. And I hope Portanova stays too because he has important qualities. I hope justice takes its course. I am 100% convinced of his innocence.”

As a striker, is there a name that particularly tickles you?

«I would throw myself on Scamacca. I saw him play for West Ham and he showed his worth. He scores goals and works for the team. I don’t know if West Ham are willing to sell him. I would prefer him to Piatek”