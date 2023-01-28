Home page politics

From: Mark Stoffers

Split

Petr Pavel has won the run-off election for the presidency in the Czech Republic. © Jaroslav Novák/TASR/dpa

Decision in the presidential election in the Czech Republic. The former general Pavel was able to assert himself against his opponent Babis.

Prague – Former NATO general Petr Pavel becomes the new president of the Czech Republic. The 61-year-old – a career changer in politics – surprisingly clearly beat the populist ex-Prime Minister Andrej Babis in the decisive runoff. After counting 90 percent of the constituencies on Saturday afternoon, Pavel was well ahead of his opposing candidate in the presidential election in the Czech Republic with around 57 percent of the votes. The billionaire Babis accounted for almost 43 percent. The liberal-conservative head of government, Petr Fiala, has already congratulated Pavel on his victory.

Presidential election in the Czech Republic: Ex-Nato General Pavel clearly wins against populists Babis

The ex-military – in the Czech Republic formerly also Chief of Staff – follows the current President Milos Zeman (78), who often polarized with controversial statements, at the beginning of March. The head of state has mainly representative tasks in the EU and NATO member states, but also appoints the government and is the supreme commander of the armed forces. The turnout was relatively high at around 70 percent of the votes.

From 2015 to 2018, Pavel became the first general from an eastern member state to chair the NATO military committee. During the election campaign, he promised to return “peace and order” to the Czech Republic. The Russian war against Ukraine became the dominant theme. Pavel campaigned for further support from Kiev. “Russia must lose in Ukraine – also with our help,” he said of his plans for the Ukraine war.

Presidential election in the Czech Republic: Babis failed in the election campaign against winner Pavel

Babis tried to portray the former paratrooper as a warmonger. He called for talks with Moscow and announced that Poland would not be supported by soldiers in the event of an attack. The current loser in the election caused irritation at home and abroad.

Presidential candidates Petr Pavel (l) and Andrej Babis (r) before the last radio debate before the second round of the Czech presidential elections. © Tomas Tkacik/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Observers now expect not only a generation change, but also a change in style at Prague Castle, the seat of the President. Zeman often polarized with controversial statements about migrants, Muslims and the media. “My motto is: cooperation, decency and normal communication,” announced Pavel. “I think that’s what we’ve been missing a lot in recent years.” (mst / dpa)