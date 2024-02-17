Russia is not going to attack Western Europe. This was stated by retired General of the French Armed Forces and Vice-President of the GEOPRAGMA research center Jean-Bernard Pinatel.

“When we are told that the Russians want to go further and conquer Western Europe, this is nonsense,” he said in an interview published on the Sud Radio YouTube channel on February 15.

According to Pinatel, statements about Russia’s alleged impending invasion of European countries are just misinformation from Western countries.

Earlier, on February 10, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejournet called on the EU to strengthen its defense against the backdrop of the “Russian threat.” He noted that Paris shares the fear of other European states about a possible Russian attack on NATO countries within a few years.

On the same day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO member countries must prepare for a possible decades-long confrontation with Russia. He noted that there are supposedly no guarantees that if Moscow wins in the conflict with Kiev, it will not spread to other states.

On February 9, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen suggested that a conflict between Russia and NATO could begin within the next 3-5 years. The minister added that Denmark needs to increase investment in the military sphere, as Russia has increased its military production capabilities.

The West regularly stirs up hysteria among the citizens of its countries, warning of an allegedly possible imminent war with Russia. Western European media and experts refer to the successes of the Russian military in Ukraine and prophesy that in the future the country will “set off to conquer the whole world.” However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that there is nothing like this in the country’s plans, but it is ready for any attacks from NATO.