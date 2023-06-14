Home page politics

Valery Gerasimov is in command of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine. However, his previous approach makes him a loser, according to expert Mick Ryan.

Munich – A new phase is slowly but surely emerging in the Ukraine war. Ukraine’s counter-offensive, which has been announced for so long, seems to have started. The equipment around the Leopard tanks that the West has made available is particularly helpful. However, there seems to be only small successes at first. And the Leos keep running into Russian traps.

What is certain, however, is that the Russian army is currently being forced onto the defensive more than ever. Although military expert Mick Ryan still thinks it’s a little early to assess Russia’s strategy, it’s definitely time to assess the “Russian response” so far, the ex-general said. General Valery Gerasimov, current commander-in-chief of the Putin army, is particularly in demand here. Or as Ryan calls him: The “Quadruple Loser”.

Putin’s “quadruple losers”: Military expert lays out the four defeats of Putin General Gerasimov

On Twitter, Ryan regularly analyzes the current actions in the Ukraine war. So his new thread is all about Gerasimov and the Russian defense. First, he names the four defeats of the commander, which earned him the nickname “Quadruple Loser” chosen by Ryan and so ingloriously so. Gerasimov’s first mistake was the “original plan of the invasion,” in which he, as a key figure in the Russian military leadership, should of course have been involved. Error two was the “chaotic first weeks of Russian mobilization after President Putin’s announcement in September 2022”. Gerasimov “should have anticipated this step as soon as it became clear that the war was not going well”.

Added to this is the “decade of transformation” as the third mistake for which Gerasimov and Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu were responsible. At the latest, the invasion of Ukraine has shown that “the reforms have not led to the establishment of a modern, well-managed military organization”. But such a system is “essential for the war,” according to Ryan. Gerasimov’s fourth mistake was ultimately the major Russian offensive in Ukraine, which he launched “without much hesitation” after taking command in January. As is well known, the successes of this offensive were very limited.

Gerasimov the “fourfold loser” in the Ukraine war: General expects a completely new front-line situation

After all these defeats for Gerasimov, the general now faces a completely different situation in the Ukraine war. Suddenly large, Russian-occupied areas have to be defended. He must keep an eye on sub-commanders and mercenary groups such as Wagner. And he has to keep track of troop levels and logistical capabilities. According to Ryan, this leaves Gerasimov with three options in the war with Ukraine.

Option 1 according to Mick Ryan for Gerasimov: “Stay strong”. According to the ex-general, the Russian commander must now “stay firm and watch how the Ukrainian offensive is developing”. The preferred option, according to Ryan, is to “hold all Ukrainian territory that he currently occupies” and hopefully minimize Ukraine gains in preparation for an offensive of his own later in the year.

Military expert explains: These three options remain for the commander during the war

Gerasimov’s 2nd option: “Stay strong (plus). A variation of option 1,” explains Ryan. In addition, there would be “limited offensive attacks on the Ukrainians’ weak points if they open up”. However, the military expert attests that Russia has a rather poor sense of great success with offensive operations.

The third and last option: “Rebalance the defense,” writes Ryan on Twitter. The option is politically difficult, but in the view of the ex-general it is the “militarily most effective” approach, especially as far as Crimea and Donbass are concerned. For Ryan, however, the whole thing is more of a kind of “fall-back option” if things go badly for Russia in the near future. At the moment, however, this path is probably not up for debate. So in the short term, Gerasimov will likely try to “stay strong” in the situation he’s in, Ryan said.

