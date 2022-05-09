Penelope Fillon received 600 thousand euros for 15 years; she was a parliamentary aide in her husband’s office

Former French Prime Minister François Fillon was sentenced to 4 years in prison, 1 of which in a closed regime, for creating ghost jobs for his wife, Penelope Fillon, in his office at the French National Assembly, from 1998 to 2013. The conviction was confirmed. this Monday (May 9, 2022) by the Paris Court of Appeal.

For 15 years, Penelope received approximately 600,000 euros (R$ 3,267,108) while working as a parliamentary advisor in the office of her husband, who was at the time a deputy, and the substitute Marc Joulaud.

Fillon will have to pay a fine of 375 thousand euros (R$ 2,041,942) and will be ineligible for 10 years. Joulaud was sentenced to 3 years in prison and is to be ineligible for 5 years.

Penelope was sentenced to 2 years in prison, with suspension of the sentence, a fine of 375 thousand euros and will be ineligible for 2 years.

The sentence can still be reviewed by a judge, who may order Fillon to serve house arrest and wear an electronic ankle bracelet.

The scandal was revealed in 2017 during the former prime minister’s election campaign for the right-wing party The Republicans. The former head of the French government was one of the favorites in the presidential race, but lost in the 1st round.

The couple was convicted in the first instance in June 2020. The two tried to reverse the court’s decision, but the prosecutor asked for 5 years in prison in a closed regime for the crime of corruption and demanded that the politician wear an electronic anklet.

Fillon was withdrawn from political life and announced his retirement shortly after the conflict in Ukraine began. He was a member of the Board of Directors of 2 companies managed by people connected to Vladimir Putin.