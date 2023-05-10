Fox ended its partnership with Carlson last month after six years. That happened after the company bought out a lawsuit from the company Dominion Voting Systems for more than 700 million euros, after claims in Carlson’s program that Dominion’s vote counting machines were defective. They would have been used to turn the results against Donald Trump. No evidence has ever been found for this. Dominion felt that Fox was dragging the good name of the company through the mud and sued the channel.

According to the news website Axios, Carlson’s lawyers filed a letter accusing Fox News of fraud and breach of contract after the anchor’s firing.

A few weeks ago on Fox News, Carlson did another lengthy, two-part interview with Twitter owner Elon Musk. Musk, who calls himself a “free speech absolutist,” has said his goal is to make Twitter a “digital town hall” where users can share different points of view.

On Twitter, Musk made it clear in response to Carlson's announcement that he has not entered into an agreement with the ex-Fox presenter. "We have not signed any deal," he tweeted. Tucker is subject to the same rules and rewards as all content creators. Those rewards include subscriptions and a portion of the ad revenue, Musk said, adding, "We're still working on the software needed for the latter."

