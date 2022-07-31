Former Austrian foreign minister Kneisl predicted the decline of Europe because of arrogance

Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl predicted the imminent decline of European civilization because of her own ignorance and arrogance. The publication writes about it Asia Times.

According to the ex-Foreign Minister, European states are becoming weaker players in the international arena every year, giving way to Asia. “Europe is becoming less and less significant. Demographically and, unfortunately, politically, it is also losing its role. I am currently writing a book with the working title Requiem for Europe, because the part of the world where I grew up and to which I was devoted no longer exists, ”she said.

The politician noted that the leaders of the European Union themselves are to blame for the current situation, who, due to ignorance and arrogance, neglect the existing geopolitical alignment and basic principles, inefficiently managing the internal politics of countries.

