The former Argentine soccer player Lautaro Carrachinowho had been accused of homicide since 2020 for a case linked to drug trafficking, received the sentence of life imprisonment.

The 26-year-old former player, who was a promise from the lower divisions of the team known as the ‘Ciclón’, saw his career interrupted by joining a drug gang that forcibly usurped departments

“Homicide aggravated by the premeditated participation of two or more people and by the use of a firearm”was the charge for which the Oral Court convicted him.

The story of Carrachino

In January 2020, the former player, together with a group of people, had tried take an apartment by force to install a drug bunker and in the end ended up killing a man, a resident of the place.

Carrachino was on the run for nearly 9 months and was protected by drug gangs until he was arrested by a patrolman in October 2020.

From that moment on, the former player had been deprived of his freedom and was awaiting the sentence that was announced this Wednesday.

The accused, in his defense, denied having participated in the incident and stated that he was on vacation that day. However, there were witnesses who recognized him.

A witness, for example, assured that she knew Carrachino through social networks and that is why she recognized him. He was accompanied that day by another man whom the witness knew was nicknamed ‘Chucky’.

The Court also sentenced another member of the gang, a man named Cristian Daniel Cruz, Carrachino’s accomplice in the crime.

Carrachino was a forward, played in the youth ranks at the San Lorenzo club and made his professional debut in 2018.

