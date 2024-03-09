'Lula', that's how he is known in football John Lovert Córdoba, the former Colombian player, who was injured in the attack that cost the life of the leader of La Terraza and La OficinaEdinson Rojas, 'Pichi Gordo', who died in the attack with a bodyguard.

Córdoba, everything indicates, was with 'Pichi Gordo' after a soccer match that was played minutes before in La Providencia park in the Los Balsos sector.

The people who shot at the group in Medellín arrived there, an attack that has forced the authorities to investigate what happened.

WHAT I HAD DONE

The player had retired in 2004 and was the technical director of the Antioquia veterans team and was the owner of the 'Lula Fútbol Club' school.

He defended the colors of Pereira, Envigado, Quindío, Bucaramanga, Junior and Huila,

s“All the alerts are activated, but we must continue working and we have seen how historically there is this vendetta and those revenges between heads of criminal structures,” he indicated. Federico Gutiérrez, the mayor of Medellín.

At the moment, what is known is that Córdoba is injured, but there is no official report. It is known that he is in a clinic in the capital of Antioquia.

(Rigoberto Urán filters what he is going to do when he retires from cycling)

Sports