Reuters: ​​Ex-flight attendant becomes the first female president of Japan Airlines

The ex-stewardess became the first female president of one of the largest airlines in Asia, Japan Airlines (JAL). Writes about this Reuters.

Mitsuko Tottori took a job as a flight attendant at JAL in 1985 and rose through the ranks to senior executive director.

“There are female employees of the company who experience difficulties with career growth. I hope that my appointment as president can inspire them or give them the courage to take the next step,” Tottori said at a press conference.

The publication clarifies that this appointment comes amid growing pressure on Japanese companies to address the gender pay gap and increase gender diversity. JAL has set a goal for women to make up 30 percent of its management team across the group by 2026. By the end of March 2023, the corresponding figure was 22.8 percent.

