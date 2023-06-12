Sky News: Former Scottish First Minister Sturgeon freed without charge

Police have released former First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, who was previously detained in connection with an investigation into the financing of the Scottish National Party (SNP). About it informs TV channel Sky News with reference to the department.

A police statement notes that a 52-year-old woman who was detained on Sunday June 11 as a suspect has been released without charge pending further investigation.

Earlier it was reported that Sturgeon is in custody, she is being interrogated by detectives. The politician was remembered, including as a fighter for the independence of Scotland from Britain.

