The speculation continued for a long time, now Christian and Bettina Wulff confirm: They are living together again.

Hanover – All good things come in threes: Christian and Bettina Wulff are a couple again. The 47-year-old confirm the renewed love comeback in an interview with New press. The rumors had been circulating since last autumn.

The two of them not only try again loosely, they even live together again. Together with his son Linus (13), the family happiness in the tranquil Großburgwedel near Hanover is therefore perfect. Christian Wulff has apparently given up his male flat share.

Love comeback: Christian and Bettina Wulff dare the third attempt at marriage – relationship with ups and downs

The former Federal President and his wife are now trying to do it together for the third time. Bettina Wulff was in a relationship with the teacher Jan-Henrik Behnken for two years. But she never really let go. During the Corona period, the couple spends a lot of time at home with their son Luis. Christian and Bettina Wulff don’t want to reveal more. “Both do not want to comment beyond the known fact,” shares her lawyer German press agency With.

Bettina and Christian Wulff got married in 2008, and since then they have had a relationship with ups and downs. After separating from his wife Christina at the time, everything happened very quickly at Christian Wulff. Shortly after the divorce, he said yes to Bettina. Linus was born that same year.

Christian Wulff: Corruption affair ends Federal Presidency – serious allegations after acquittal

The corruption affair hit him four years later. After less than half of his term in office, Christian Wulff had to resign from the office of Federal President. He prevailed against Joachim Gauck in the 2012 election.

The following January a lawyer announced the separation of Christian and Bettina Wulff. In 2014, the ex-Federal President was acquitted of the corruption allegations. His lawyer tore up media coverage and the role of the judiciary. A little later Christian Wulff presented his book with the words “I have been wronged more than I’ve ever done wrong”. A high compensation payment was in the room.

Christian and Bettina Wulff dare a third attempt at a relationship – today he represents Merkel and Steinmeier

In 2015, the couple announced their first love comeback. It lasted three years. But they hardly revealed anything about the separation in October. Her lawyer simply stated that they will share custody of Linus.

So now Christian and Bettina Wulff are daring the third attempt at a relationship. Hopefully it should last forever. Today Christian Wulff represents Chancellor Angela Merkel or Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier if they cannot keep an appointment.